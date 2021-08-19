Construction firm submits plans for 300 new homes on the edge of Monifieth

Plans for 300 new homes on the edge of Monifieth have been submitted to Angus Council.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is behind the plans for the site, which lies to the north east of the town near the A92.

The proposals include a new road, linking Victoria Street and Broomhill Drive.

A consultation will be held online next month for people to share their views with the firm’s bosses.

‘Enormous demand in Monifieth’

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt North Scotland, said: “There is enormous demand in the Monifieth area for new homes, as evidenced by the outstanding success of our previous development at Victoria Grange in 2019.

“This site presents an excellent opportunity to fulfil this need while also enhancing the local area and enabling its sustainable long term growth.

“We look forward to engaging with the community throughout the consultation and are committed to taking their feedback on board throughout.”

Online consultation over plans

An online consultation event will be held on September 15 from 3pm until 7pm.

Monifieth residents are being given the chance to have their say on new plans for dozens of homes on Victoria Street.

It comes as housing giant Taylor Wimpey prepares for the potential development of 40 to 50 homes in the area.

Victoria Street expansion also in pipeline

The developer wants to put the houses on a slice of land between its current 330-home scheme and the A92 in Monifieth.

Two online consultations were held on Wednesday, with Taylor Wimpey bosses discussing the latest phase with residents.

Taylor Wimpey began building on the site in 2017, three years after winning planning approval.