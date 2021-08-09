Monifieth locals to have their say on new housing development plans

Monifieth residents are being given the chance to have their say on new plans for dozens of homes on Victoria Street.

It comes as housing giant Taylor Wimpey prepare a planning application for the development of 40 to 50 homes on Victoria Street in Monifieth.

The expansion aims to provide a variety of homes, where 25% will be affordable to buyers.

The developer wants to put the houses on a slice of land between its current 330-home scheme and the A92.

In preparation of the Angus Council application, Taylor Wimpey are hosting a further online public consultation on August 18 from 1.30pm until 3.30pm and 5pm until 7:30pm.

The digital consultation will give members of the community the opportunity to chat directly to Taylor Wimpey’s design team to provide feedback and comments on the proposed development.

This is the second online consultation with the public. The first was held at the beginning of last month.

‘Have your say’

Members of the public are also being encouraged to complete a ‘have your say’ feedback from via their website to share comments about the proposals.

Pauline Mills, land & planning director for Taylor Wimpey in the east of Scotland, said: “Our second online public consultation event forms the next stage of our community engagement strategy for our proposed development at Victoria Street, Monifieth.

“It allows us to further promote our proposals for this area of land, which we were

pleased to see were received positively in the local community following our first event a few weeks ago.

“Our final online public consultation event on Wednesday August 18 2021 for Victoria Street will give us the opportunity to consider the views from as many stakeholders as possible as we develop our proposal for our next development in Monifieth and create a modest extension to our existing Victoria Grange development.

“Once again, I would like to take this opportunity to encourage the local community to engage with us online to share their views so that we may consider these as we develop our emerging development proposal.

“Alternatively, our ‘have your say’ form is also available on our website, and members of the public can give us their feedback in that way if this is more convenient.”

Plans

The triangle of land for the new application sits between Victoria Street and the southbound A92, leading to the roundabout at Ethiebeaton Park.

Taylor Wimpey initially began building on the site in 2017, three years after winning planning approval.

Information on the consultation and how to join online will be available on Taylor Wimpey website: www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/victoria-street from August 13.