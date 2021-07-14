Monifieth housing: Consultation on plans for up to 50 new homes

Opinions are being sought on a bid to build up to 50 homes on the edge of Monifieth.

Construction firm Taylor Wimpey is holding an online consultation for their application to develop land north of Victoria Street, near to the A92.

The company’s almost-completed Victoria Grange estate is near the proposed site.

Affordable homes

The 40 to 50 properties at Victoria Street will be a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, of which 25% will be affordable.

The firm said it will create “a modest extension to its neighbouring development” at Victoria Grange, having initially announced the plans last month.

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland is hosting its online public consultation event on Wednesday July 21, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm, and again between 5.00pm and 7.30pm, to keep the local community fully informed of its proposals.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to chat directly to Taylor Wimpey’s design team to provide their feedback and comments.

Further information, including how to join the consultation, will be posted on the Taylor Wimpey website from Saturday July 18, and can be accessed here.

People are also encouraged to complete a ‘have your say’ feedback form via the website.

Covid causes event to go digital

Pauline Mills, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “Our online public consultation event is an important part of our community engagement strategy for a new development, which allows us to discuss our development proposals for the area with key stakeholders and members of the community.

“Our online public consultation event will give us the opportunity to understand and consider the views from as many stakeholders as possible as we develop our proposal for our next development in Monifieth and create a modest extension to our existing Victoria Grange development.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing health emergency, we are unable to hold our public consultation event in the traditional format, however, I would like to take this opportunity to encourage the local community to engage with us online to share their views so that we may consider these as we develop our emerging development proposal.

“Alternatively, our ‘have your say’ form is also available on our website, and members of the public can give us their feedback in that way if this is more convenient.”