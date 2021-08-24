Historic abbey exhibition launches for Declaration of Arbroath anniversary festival

A new exhibit at Arbroath Abbey commemorating the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath opened its doors to the public on Tuesday.

The visitor centre display details the history of the abbey, from its founding in 1178 to the present day.

A facsimile of the Declaration of Arbroath, made by craftsman David Frank, features as the exhibition’s centrepiece.

The iconic document reveals how Scottish barons asked the Pope to recognise Robert the Bruce as their lawful king.

The Arbroath Embroidered Tapestry also features alongside the 50 other artefacts.

Artist Andrew Crummy designed the drapery, which was then handmade by local embroiderers to honour the important anniversary.

Delayed by Covid

The Declaration of Arbroath was actually sent to Pope John XXII in 1320, however, Covid restrictions delayed the original Arbroath 2020 celebrations.

The display uses technology and traditional crafts to tell the tale of the iconic moment in Scottish history.

The new exhibition hosts a digital reconstruction of Arbroath Abbey from the time of the declaration.

In addition, visitors can enjoy an animated film on the declaration and its reception by the Pope.

An interactive console also provides biographies of each of Scotland’s barons who added their names to the document.

A marble tomb effigy of King William I, commissioned by King Robert I (the Bruce) features in the display as well.

This artefact links the two central characters in the abbey’s story. William founded the abbey, and the Declaration of Arbroath was sent on Robert’s behalf.

Visits to the exhibition can be booked online.