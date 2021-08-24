Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Historic abbey exhibition launches for Declaration of Arbroath anniversary festival

By Katy Scott
August 24 2021, 5.34pm Updated: August 24 2021, 5.36pm
arbroath abbey exhibit
A facsimile of the Declaration of Arbroath is among the key features.

A new exhibit at Arbroath Abbey commemorating the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath opened its doors to the public on Tuesday.

The visitor centre display details the history of the abbey, from its founding in 1178 to the present day.

A facsimile of the Declaration of Arbroath, made by craftsman David Frank, features as the exhibition’s centrepiece.

The iconic document reveals how Scottish barons asked the Pope to recognise Robert the Bruce as their lawful king.

arbroath abbey
Monument Manager Patricia Arthur enjoys a film on the declaration’s journey to the Pope.

The Arbroath Embroidered Tapestry also features alongside the 50 other artefacts.

Artist Andrew Crummy designed the drapery, which was then handmade by local embroiderers to honour the important anniversary.

Delayed by Covid

The Declaration of Arbroath was actually sent to Pope John XXII in 1320, however, Covid restrictions delayed the original Arbroath 2020 celebrations.

The display uses technology and traditional crafts to tell the tale of the iconic moment in Scottish history.

arbroath abbey
Visitors can learn about the history of the abbey and its place in Scottish history.

The new exhibition hosts a digital reconstruction of Arbroath Abbey from the time of the declaration.

In addition, visitors can enjoy an animated film on the declaration and its reception by the Pope.

An interactive console also provides biographies of each of Scotland’s barons who added their names to the document.

arbroath abbey
The interactive display includes historical artefacts and technological features.

A marble tomb effigy of King William I, commissioned by King Robert I (the Bruce) features in the display as well.

This artefact links the two central characters in the abbey’s story. William founded the abbey, and the Declaration of Arbroath was sent on Robert’s behalf.

Visits to the exhibition can be booked online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]