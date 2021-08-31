Two kittens rescued from GSK Montrose as search continues for mum and baby

Two kittens have been rescued from a major industrial site at Montrose harbour – as animal welfare experts continue the hunt for two more felines.

A mother gave birth to three cats on top of a tank at GSK in the town.

Cats Protection’s Arbroath and central Angus branch managed to track down two of the kittens last week and take them to safety.

But the hunt is still on for the adult and her third kitten, who are thought to still be on the pharmaceutical giant’s site.

Elspeth Stirling, from the group, said: “We have launched an appeal to the public around the harbour area of Montrose.

“Cats Protection are getting amazing help and co-operation from GSK staff, and from scaffolding company operatives on the site, to rescue kittens which had been born in a high inaccessible place on top of a tank on the GSK site.

“On Thursday August 26, two of the three kittens were safely rescued and taken to a safe place for care.

‘Kitten will not survive on its own’

“However, one kitten has been seen on its own at ground level. It’s probably the case that the mother cat took one down and abandoned the other two as she could not cope with feeding so many.

“We are keen to hear from anyone residing in the immediate area who may have taken in a kitten or seen one. It will look to be about a third the length of a cat at most.

“It is only about 10 weeks old and will not survive on its own and is in need of veterinary attention.

“The mother cat is also in need of veterinary attention, and will also be hungry – she may be scavenging or appear to be a stray.”

Elspeth says a containment cage has been placed at the area where the kitten was last seen in an effort to catch the animals.

She is appealing for anyone who may have seen the kitten or its mother to get in touch via the Cats Protection Arbroath and Central Angus Facebook page.

Locals can also contact Elspeth on 07772 033382.

GSK has been approached for comment.