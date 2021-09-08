Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Have you got my teeth?’ Man, 84, thanks Carnoustie bar manager who raked through bins to find his dentures

By Amie Flett
September 8 2021, 12.47pm Updated: September 8 2021, 1.52pm
84-year-old man dentures
Bar manager Caroline Rohan searched through bins for 30 minutes to find Jack Cook's dentures.

A pensioner has thanked a bar manager after she raked through bins for half an hour to find his false teeth.

Jack Cook, 84, was at a family friend’s wedding reception with his wife at the The Royal British Legion in Carnoustie on Saturday when his dentures began causing him trouble while eating.

After deciding to take them out to enjoy his meal, Jack, from Perth, placed his teeth in a napkin, which a member of staff then mistakenly put in the bin.

After coming home to discover they were missing, Jack phoned the British Legion to see if anyone had spotted them.

Jack Cook reunited with his dentures.

Jack said: “It wasn’t until I got home and I asked my wife, ‘have you got my teeth?’ and she said ‘they’re in your pocket’ and of course, they weren’t.

“We phoned immediately and my friends still at the wedding said there was nothing, everything had been taken away.

“I phoned the next day to let the cleaners know to look out for teeth.

“A lady answered the phone and asked ‘are you the gentleman that lost his teeth?

“Right now I am looking through all the bags to find them, I’m actually the manageress’.”

Manager Caroline Rohan raked through the bins for half an hour until she found Jack’s teeth.

Jack said he was very grateful to the bar manager, Caroline Rohan, for going through the trouble of fetching his artificial teeth for him and was in disbelief after she managed to successfully retrieve them.

“I thought my god, that’s really good that people took the trouble to do that – go through the bags of food,” Jack added.

“If she hadn’t, we’d have had to go to the skip and look through ourselves, otherwise I would have been a few hundred quid for teeth again.

“Who does that? Who has a manager that goes and looks through bins for a man’s teeth?”

Determined

Caroline said she searched through the bin for 30 minutes as she was ‘determined’ to find the pensioners false teeth.

“It actually took me half an hour, I only noticed when I was about to give up as they’re not like a whole set, like the false joke ones,” she said.

Jack lost his dentures during a wedding at the Carnoustie British Legion.

“The napkin had disintegrated so it was actually in amongst the food.

“I was actually quite lucky that I even realised it was teeth.

“I thought it might have cost him a bit of money to get another set and when he phoned me, I was actually looking through the bags.

“I didn’t know who he was and he didn’t know who I was so I asked ‘are you looking for your teeth?’ and he said ‘yes I am.”

“After I spoke to him, it made me more determined to find them because he sounded so nice.”

Caroline did admit the feat was quite unusual for her job position, but was happy to do it if it helped out Jack.

