Locals warned not to bathe in water at Monifieth after burst sewer pipe

People are being warned to avoid bathing in the water at Monifieth after a sewer pipe burst on Thursday.

The pipe burst at Tayview Caravan Park – which overlooks the Tay estuary – but it is not expected to be fixed until Friday.

Signs are advising locals to stay away from the water until the issue has been fixed.

Work to fix burst sewer pipe

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Work is currently ongoing to fix a burst rising main sewer pipe at Tayview Caravan Park in Monifieth, with repairs expected to be completed by tomorrow.

“To allow this work to be carried out, we require to temporarily discharge screened sewage effluent to the long sea outfall at Monifieth.

“We are liaising closely with Sepa regarding this and would ask people in the area to note the temporary guidance against using the bathing waters at this location until the incident is resolved.

“Our teams are working hard to complete the repair work as quickly as possible and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A spokesperson for Sepa said: “We’re aware of a burst sewer near Monifieth and are liaising with Scottish Water who are undertaking repairs.

“To allow the repairs, Scottish Water requires to temporarily discharge screened sewage effluent to the long sea outfall at Monifieth.

“Electronic signage at Monifieth Beach is reflecting temporary guidance against paddling or bathing.

“Sepa officers are closely monitoring the situation until the incident is resolved in the coming days.”