Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Locals warned not to bathe in water at Monifieth after burst sewer pipe

By Katy Scott
September 9 2021, 5.54pm
monifieth water
Locals have been advised to stay away from the water.

People are being warned to avoid bathing in the water at Monifieth after a sewer pipe burst on Thursday.

The pipe burst at Tayview Caravan Park – which overlooks the Tay estuary – but it is not expected to be fixed until Friday.

Signs are advising locals to stay away from the water until the issue has been fixed.

Work to fix burst sewer pipe

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Work is currently ongoing to fix a burst rising main sewer pipe at Tayview Caravan Park in Monifieth, with repairs expected to be completed by tomorrow.

“To allow this work to be carried out, we require to temporarily discharge screened sewage effluent to the long sea outfall at Monifieth.

“We are liaising closely with Sepa regarding this and would ask people in the area to note the temporary guidance against using the bathing waters at this location until the incident is resolved.

“Our teams are working hard to complete the repair work as quickly as possible and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

scottish water
People are being urged not to bathe in the water at Monifieth.

A spokesperson for Sepa said: “We’re aware of a burst sewer near Monifieth and are liaising with Scottish Water who are undertaking repairs.

“To allow the repairs, Scottish Water requires to temporarily discharge screened sewage effluent to the long sea outfall at Monifieth.

“Electronic signage at Monifieth Beach is reflecting temporary guidance against paddling or bathing.

“Sepa officers are closely monitoring the situation until the incident is resolved in the coming days.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier