Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Montrose man assaulted in early morning attempted robbery

By Alasdair Clark
September 13 2021, 7.44pm Updated: September 13 2021, 8.00pm
Royal MAil building near where the attempted robbery in Montrose took place
The incident took place near the Royal Mail building on Castle Street

A search has been launched for two men wanted in connection with an early morning attempted robbery in Montrose on Sunday.

Police said a man had been left shaken but injured following the incident on Sunday September 5 at around 7am.

The man was approached and assaulted by two other men who unsuccessfully attempted to steal his mobile phone.

They did not take anything, with the victim left shaken but unhurt according to officers.

Police said they were looking to trace two men in connection with the incident, which took place near the Royal Mail building on Castle Street in Montrose.

Officers search for potential witnesses

Officers said they were also keen to speak to the occupants of a black car which drove along the street at the time of the incident.

The first is described as being about 5ft 10 and medium build, in his late 30s, with a tanned complexion and medium build.

He was said to have been wearing a grey jumper or hoody with dark jeans and trainers with white trim. He spoke with a foreign, possibly Eastern European accent.

The second male is described as also being in his late 30s to early 40s with a tanned complexion, slim build, about 6ft 1in tall, short black hair, wearing a blue hoody with “Crosshatch” in white writing down one side, and jeans and trainers.

Police appeal

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We would also like to trace the occupants of a black Vauxhall Astra which drove along the street at the material time, as they may be witnesses to part or all of the incident.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident number 3606 of 5th September.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]