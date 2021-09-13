Montrose man assaulted in early morning attempted robbery

A search has been launched for two men wanted in connection with an early morning attempted robbery in Montrose on Sunday.

Police said a man had been left shaken but injured following the incident on Sunday September 5 at around 7am.

The man was approached and assaulted by two other men who unsuccessfully attempted to steal his mobile phone.

They did not take anything, with the victim left shaken but unhurt according to officers.

Police said they were looking to trace two men in connection with the incident, which took place near the Royal Mail building on Castle Street in Montrose.

Officers search for potential witnesses

Officers said they were also keen to speak to the occupants of a black car which drove along the street at the time of the incident.

The first is described as being about 5ft 10 and medium build, in his late 30s, with a tanned complexion and medium build.

He was said to have been wearing a grey jumper or hoody with dark jeans and trainers with white trim. He spoke with a foreign, possibly Eastern European accent.

The second male is described as also being in his late 30s to early 40s with a tanned complexion, slim build, about 6ft 1in tall, short black hair, wearing a blue hoody with “Crosshatch” in white writing down one side, and jeans and trainers.

Police appeal

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We would also like to trace the occupants of a black Vauxhall Astra which drove along the street at the material time, as they may be witnesses to part or all of the incident.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident number 3606 of 5th September.”