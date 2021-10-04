Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Birkhill pupils taking on green space walk in new path project challenge

By Graham Brown
October 4 2021, 7.30am Updated: October 4 2021, 9.53am
Birkhill P7 pupils Robbie Melvin and Khizar Razaq, both 11, checking out the challenge map. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

A new challenge has been created in a Sidlaws community partnership to get young and old into the great outdoors.

Birkill primary school pupils and Sidlaw Path Network joined forces on the green space walk project.

It is signposting some of the best local areas to explore.

Sidlaw paths
Birkhill P7 pupils with their maps and Sidlaw Path Network members Colin Hunter and Gill Zealand. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

The fun project took its inspiration from the hugely successful Penguin and Oor Wullie Bucket trails.

And it has been launched just in time for youngsters to tick of the challenge routes around Birkhill and Muirhead during their school holidays.

Birkhill P7 pupils created maps and characters for the community to find and record at each signpost along the route.

School depute head Jenni Athey said: “Sidlaw Path Network received funding from Choices for Angus to engage with this project with our children.

“It meant they could have the maps designed by a graphic artist and professionally printed challenge booklets made for each of our children so they can go and explore the path networks during the holidays.”

Birkhill paths
Pupils Robbie Melvin and Khizar Razaq with Sidlaw Path Network representatives Colin Hunter and Gill Zealand. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Path group delight

Gillian Zealand of Sidlaw Path Network said: “I’ve been secretary of Sidlaw Path Network since it was set up 18 years ago.

“But I don’t think I’ve ever had as much fun as I’ve had in the last few months, working with these imaginative and talented young people from Birkhill and Muirhead.

“We hope lots of children – and grown-ups as well – will take on the green space walk challenge and that this fantastic project will go down in the annals of Birkhill school.

“Sidlaw Path Network is a community group whose remit is to identify and publicise paths in south west Angus.

Birkhill primary school.
P7 pupils with their project artwork. Steve Brown / DCT Media

“But, more generally, we also try to promote the concept of active travel.

“We’ve been collaborating with Birkhill School since we discovered this was one of their aims too.

“In our case, it’s about using foot and pedal power to travel between the villages.

“In their case, it’s to do with walking and cycling to school and reducing the school run.”

Birkhill paths
The green space walk challenge signs are dotted around the community. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Gillian added: “The green space walk challenge grew out of this but several other organisations have also played their part.

“Sidlaw View Residents’ Association upgraded the paths within their own green space.

“Angus Council parks department completed a ‘missing link’ at Clinkerheel Park and also erected our signposts.

Gillian said: “Much of this work, amazingly, was accomplished during lockdown and I’m sure was doubly appreciated at a time when access to outdoor exercise was so severely restricted.”

“If the green space walk challenge gets more people out walking and thinking twice before jumping in their cars then the Birkhill pupils can be very proud of themselves.”