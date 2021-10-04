Covid and flu jags: Fife vaccination campaign moves ‘at pace’

Covid boosters, vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds and flu jags – there’s more activity going on now than ever across Scotland.

NHS Fife says plans for vaccination campaigns are progressing after a reduction in drop-in venues for younger Fifers to get Covid-19 vaccines sparked concern.

Claire Baker MSP asked the health board to clarify arrangements for 12 to 15-year-old vaccinations when she heard NHS Fife were offering just one drop-in venue per day.

She explains: “I don’t understand why on the first week of 12 to 15-year-old’s being invited for vaccination there was only one drop-in venue each day.

“I asked NHS Fife but didn’t get an answer. Last Saturday the drop-in centre was Kirkcaldy for example. And they said they’d had to open an hour earlier because it was busy.

‘What are the arrangements for clinics?’

“I heard the Dunfermline centre was busy on the day the drop-in was there.

“What about people who don’t have transport? We need to know what the arrangements are.”

NHS Fife gave assurances detailed plans are in place, not just for the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations for the 12 to 15s, but for other vaccine activity.

They added mass vaccination centres are still open for drop-in across the Kingdom for those over the age of 12 who require their Covid-19 vaccination.

What’s going on?

Director of the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, Nicky Connor, says:

“The ongoing vaccination campaign in Fife continues to move at a very significant pace.

“And there is a greater variety of activity ongoing at present than at any stage in the programme thus far.”

What is the other activity?

The immunisation team has begun vaccinating:

All care home residents and staff in Fife against both Covid-19 and flu.

Everyone aged 80 and over.

Next up will be the clinically vulnerable who will get appointments.

What’s next?

Those most clinically vulnerable will shortly be invited to attend an appointment.

And 16,000 appointment letters are being sent out to the 12 to 15-year-old age group for their Covid-19 vaccine appointment.

Nicky adds: “These will arrive in the same blue envelope as previous age groups.

“Appointment slots are extended to allow vaccinators to discuss informed consent and address any questions the young person, or their parent or carer, may have.

“Those aged 12-15 years-old are also welcome to attend any of our drop-in clinics, the details of which are on the NHS Fife website.

“A dedicated web page has also been set up to provide more information for 12 to 15-year-olds in Fife on Covid-19 vaccination.”