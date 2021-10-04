Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid and flu jags: Fife vaccination campaign moves ‘at pace’

By Cara Forrester
October 4 2021, 7.33am Updated: October 4 2021, 4.32pm

Covid boosters, vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds and flu jags – there’s more activity going on now than ever across Scotland.

NHS Fife says plans for vaccination campaigns are progressing after a reduction in drop-in venues for younger Fifers to get Covid-19 vaccines sparked concern.

Claire Baker MSP asked the health board to clarify arrangements for 12 to 15-year-old vaccinations when she heard NHS Fife were offering just one drop-in venue per day.

Activity in Fife has escalated.

She explains: “I don’t understand why on the first week of 12 to 15-year-old’s being invited for vaccination there was only one drop-in venue each day.

“I asked NHS Fife but didn’t get an answer. Last Saturday the drop-in centre was Kirkcaldy for example. And they said they’d had to open an hour earlier because it was busy.

‘What are the arrangements for clinics?’

“I heard the Dunfermline centre was busy on the day the drop-in was there.

“What about people who don’t have transport? We need to know what the arrangements are.”

NHS Fife has clarified their vaccination programme.

NHS Fife gave assurances detailed plans are in place, not just for the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations for the 12 to 15s, but for other vaccine activity.

They added mass vaccination centres are still open for drop-in across the Kingdom for those over the age of 12 who require their Covid-19 vaccination.

What’s going on?

Director of the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, Nicky Connor, says:
“The ongoing vaccination campaign in Fife continues to move at a very significant pace.

“And there is a greater variety of activity ongoing at present than at any stage in the programme thus far.”

What is the other activity?

The immunisation team has begun vaccinating:

  • All care home residents and staff in Fife against both Covid-19 and flu.
  • Everyone aged 80 and over.
  • Next up will be the clinically vulnerable who will get appointments.

What’s next?

Those most clinically vulnerable will shortly be invited to attend an appointment.

And 16,000 appointment letters are being sent out to the 12 to 15-year-old age group for their Covid-19 vaccine appointment.

An NHS Covid vaccine letter
Covid vaccine letter.

Nicky adds: “These will arrive in the same blue envelope as previous age groups.

“Appointment slots are extended to allow vaccinators to discuss informed consent and address any questions the young person, or their parent or carer, may have.

“Those aged 12-15 years-old are also welcome to attend any of our drop-in clinics, the details of which are on the NHS Fife website.

“A dedicated web page has also been set up to provide more information for 12 to 15-year-olds in Fife on Covid-19 vaccination.”