Alpha Projects: Dundee construction firm set up four years ago plans £10m sales

A Dundee construction firm launched four years ago has its sights set on turnover of £10 million within the next 12 months.

Kevin Brown and Paul Cortese pulled together £5,000 to launch Alpha Projects.

The firm is a contracting business specialising in construction, fit-out and refurbishment projects.

They have grown Alpha Projects from a small start-up to a multi-million-pound business.

Mr Cortese, the firm’s commercial director, said they had a “clear vision” when the company launched.

Part of that target was to have turnover of £4 million by year three.

The firm only missed that target because of the impact of Covid-19.

Targeting £10m in sales by next year

The company – which has nearly 50 employees across its sites in Dundee and Aberdeen – has enjoyed steady growth in its turnover.

It has risen from £2.1 million in October 2019 a projected £7.5 million to October 2021

The company has set its targets on growing that to £10m by year end 2022.

Mr Cortese, the firm’s commercial director, said: “We were confident in what we could achieve.

“Despite having set ambitious targets for years one to three, our rapid growth has exceeded early expectations.

“We’ve been a little surprised with the jump to £7m – that has been fairly exponential in the last year.

“In the immediate future, we look forward to consolidating and enhancing our position as a leading construction services provider in the north east of Scotland.

“We simultaneously want to providing apprenticeship and employment opportunities throughout the region.”

New staff needed?

Their growth will mean new jobs, but Mr Cortese was reluctant to commit to how many new staff the firm would require.

He said the business aimed to be flexible and would work with contractors and self-employed workers initially.

“I wouldn’t like to put a number on it but we potentially will need new staff,” he said.

The business has welcomed seven apprentice joiners to the team, while there are plans to add three more apprentices in the next year.

“We’re really keen to add more apprentices,” Mr Cortese added.

No plans to broaden coverage area

To accommodate its plans for growth, the firm recently leased an additional industrial unit in Dundee’s West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

It will be used as a storage and workshop facility.

Although the firm continues to grow, Mr Cortese said he does not anticipate branching out beyond its current geographical boundaries.

“We’ve positioned ourselves in the market as being a north-east contractor.

“We did that because we are local to Tayside and we’ve got connections in Aberdeen. Anything from the East Neuk in Fife to Aberdeen and that will be it.

“The central belt is well and truly not on our radar.”