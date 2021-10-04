Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Widow of Carnoustie stalwart David Mackland runs thousands of kilometres in his memory

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 4 2021, 12.00pm Updated: October 4 2021, 1.58pm
Natalie is running 2021km to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of her husband David.

The widow of a much-loved Carnoustie man has been clocking up miles in her husband’s memory.

David Mackland died suddenly in hospital on October 14 last year aged 47, after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest following a lifetime of living with a heart condition.

He had been a stalwart in his community and took on many roles, including the popular Our Carnoustie Facebook page.

David Mackland
David Mackland was a much loved member of the Carnoustie community.

Following his death, widow Natalie vowed to run 1,000 miles to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of her beloved husband.

Natalie reached her 1,000-mile target last month but decided to carry on, hoping to clock up another 225 miles by the end of the year.

Natalie has already run 1,000 miles.

Natalie is also planning a symbolic three-mile run on the anniversary of David’s death.

All together she will run 2,021 kilometres in 2021.

She said: “On this I will be supported by a group of running friends and others, who are not really runners, will be joining us for the last mile with other non-runners hopefully cheering at the end.”

Natalie and David when they were younger.

Natalie said she and the couple’s children, Hannah, 16, and Lucas, 13, miss David greatly but try to stay positive.

She said: “David’s loss continues to impact our lives going forward but we do now find ourselves more familiar with, and more accepting of, our new normal.

“We always try to focus on remembering what we had rather than what we’ve lost.”

Natalie has already raised £2,000 for the British Heart Foundation, but as well as raising cash and awareness, running has given her something to focus on.

‘Running has been my focus’

“It’s not fast and never pretty but I never take for granted the simple fact that I can,” she said.

“I often say that I run because I can.

“David wasn’t defined by his heart condition but his physical ability was certainly limited. David didn’t run, because he couldn’t.

“In the last nine months, running has been my focus.

“It has been my headspace, my time-out, my release, my social contact with running friends through lockdown, my thinking time, my stop by the cemetery for a chat time.

“I have no doubt that running has helped my head and heart to heal.”

Natalie credits running with giving her headspace while raising money for the British Heart Foundation.

Natalie added “It seems appropriate that having mentally committed to run 1,000 miles this calendar year, that I should do so in memory of David.

“To make it tougher still and to help turn the anniversary of our loss into a celebration of his life.”

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/natalie-mackland1