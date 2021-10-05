Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Guild Homes’ Forfar site manager Duncan is class of the field in prestigious NHBC awards

By Graham Brown
October 5 2021, 12.15pm
Guild Homes' senior site manager Duncan Moon has won a prestigious NHBC Pride in the Job award for the Strathmore Fields site in Forfar. Pic supplied by Guild Homes.

Angus firm Guild Homes is celebrating a major success at the National House Building Council annual Pride in the Job awards.

At the Glasgow NHBC ceremony, senior site manager Duncan Moon scooped a prestigious prize for the company’s Strathmore Fields development in Forfar.

In addition to being one of the 41 Scottish winners of a quality award, Duncan was one of just nine recipients of a seal of excellence accolade.

He then went onto win the overall Scottish regional award in the competition’s small builder category.

The 236-house Strathmore Fields development is well advanced. Supplied by Guild Homes.

The success means he will now fly the flag at the national Pride in the Job gala in London in January, where he will compete for the supreme award.

The Pride in the Job awards recognise the UK’s best site managers.

Celebrating excellence

Celebrating the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction standards, they have run for 40 years.

All sites registered with NHBC are automatically entered into the competition with categories for small, medium and large builders.

Judging taking place over an 18-month period.

Workforce praise

Guild Homes director Robin Guild said: “We are delighted that Duncan’s skills and commitment have gained this well-deserved national recognition at the Pride in the Job awards ceremony.

“While Duncan has won several previous quality awards, we were thrilled given such strong competition, that he also won a seal of excellence and then went on to take the overall regional award for our Strathmore Fields site in Forfar.

“It’s well-deserved recognition of the standards he exacts and his attention to detail to consistently deliver the quality standards we as a company are committed to providing to our customers.

“This success would not be possible without the team efforts of all our workforce.

“It’s a huge boost after a very challenging few years in the construction industry,” said Mr Guild.

Strathmore Fields is a 236-house development currently under construction by Guild Homes (Tayside) Ltd off Kirriemuir Road, Forfar.

Building work commenced on site in 2019 and already close to half of the houses are occupied with many more being at an advanced stage of construction.

All are pre-sold to satisfy customer reservations.

The firm has lodged a bid for a 245-home extension of the site west towards the Forfar bypass.