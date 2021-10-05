Guild Homes’ Forfar site manager Duncan is class of the field in prestigious NHBC awards

Angus firm Guild Homes is celebrating a major success at the National House Building Council annual Pride in the Job awards.

At the Glasgow NHBC ceremony, senior site manager Duncan Moon scooped a prestigious prize for the company’s Strathmore Fields development in Forfar.

In addition to being one of the 41 Scottish winners of a quality award, Duncan was one of just nine recipients of a seal of excellence accolade.

He then went onto win the overall Scottish regional award in the competition’s small builder category.

The success means he will now fly the flag at the national Pride in the Job gala in London in January, where he will compete for the supreme award.

The Pride in the Job awards recognise the UK’s best site managers.

Celebrating excellence

Celebrating the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction standards, they have run for 40 years.

All sites registered with NHBC are automatically entered into the competition with categories for small, medium and large builders.

Judging taking place over an 18-month period.

Workforce praise

Guild Homes director Robin Guild said: “We are delighted that Duncan’s skills and commitment have gained this well-deserved national recognition at the Pride in the Job awards ceremony.

“While Duncan has won several previous quality awards, we were thrilled given such strong competition, that he also won a seal of excellence and then went on to take the overall regional award for our Strathmore Fields site in Forfar.

“It’s well-deserved recognition of the standards he exacts and his attention to detail to consistently deliver the quality standards we as a company are committed to providing to our customers.

“This success would not be possible without the team efforts of all our workforce.

“It’s a huge boost after a very challenging few years in the construction industry,” said Mr Guild.

Strathmore Fields is a 236-house development currently under construction by Guild Homes (Tayside) Ltd off Kirriemuir Road, Forfar.

Building work commenced on site in 2019 and already close to half of the houses are occupied with many more being at an advanced stage of construction.

All are pre-sold to satisfy customer reservations.

The firm has lodged a bid for a 245-home extension of the site west towards the Forfar bypass.