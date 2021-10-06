Kirriemuir pensioner traced after large police search

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Kirriemuir pensioner who was reported missing has been traced following a large police search in the town.

Officers launched an appeal to find Lynne Rogerson, 74, who was last seen on The Roods at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

However the force confirmed just before 6.30pm that she had been traced safe and well.

Locals had earlier reported seeing multiple police vehicles in the town as officers speak to residents and shopkeepers in a bid to track her down.