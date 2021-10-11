Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police appeal to trace girl, 14, reported missing from the Forfar area

By Matteo Bell
October 11 2021, 4.59pm
Alana Whitelaw.

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old who was reported missing from the Forfar area.

Alana Whitelaw was last seen at 9pm on Sunday in the Warddykes Road area of Arbroath.

She was reported missing by her family and police are now attempting to trace her.

The teen is described as being 5ft6 and white.

She has long black hair and was last seen wearing a red puffer jacket, black Nike leggings and white Nike trainers.

Police have said that the 14-year-old has links to the Dundee area – and a potential sighting of her was recorded in the Ferryden area of Montrose at 11.25pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information on her where about has been asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident reference 3680.

