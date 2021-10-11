Police appeal to trace girl, 14, reported missing from the Forfar area

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old who was reported missing from the Forfar area.

Alana Whitelaw was last seen at 9pm on Sunday in the Warddykes Road area of Arbroath.

She was reported missing by her family and police are now attempting to trace her.

The teen is described as being 5ft6 and white.

She has long black hair and was last seen wearing a red puffer jacket, black Nike leggings and white Nike trainers.

Police have said that the 14-year-old has links to the Dundee area – and a potential sighting of her was recorded in the Ferryden area of Montrose at 11.25pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information on her where about has been asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident reference 3680.