Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

£34,000 Arbroath Signal Tower museum project opens door to new horizons

By Graham Brown
October 16 2021, 8.15am Updated: October 16 2021, 9.35am
The spiral staircase leading to the top of Arbroath's Signal Tower. Pic: Angus Alive.

A five-figure restoration project has led the way for Angus museum visitors to put themselves in the shoes of maritime heroes of the past.

Arbroath’s Signal Tower was built as the shore station for the Bell Rock lighthouse sitting nearly 12 miles off the Angus town.

211 years on, Robert Stevenson’s 118-foot structure remains the world’s oldest sea-washed lighthouse still operating.

Bell Rock
The Bell Rock lighthouse.

The Signal Tower has long since given up its role as the base for communicating with the keepers on Inchcape rock.

Instead it has been a museum for many years, telling the story of the Bell Rock and the Angus town’s rich heritage as a fishing port.

It was the first Angus museum to re-open with the easing of pandemic restrictions.

And now, visitors will be able to climb the 70 steps of the spiral staircase to the tower room overlooking the entrance to Arbroath harbour and the North Sea horizon beyond.

Arbroath Signal Tower
The Signal Tower sits beside Arbroath’s sea wall.

In the early days of operation, copper ball mechanisms on the top of both Signal Tower and lighthouse were used, in conjunction with flags, as main methods of sea-to-shore communication.

The tower room has previously only been open to the public on rare occasions.

More recently, it was out of bounds because of deterioration to the décor.

Town centre fund investment

New funding has now allowed the sympathetic restoration project to be undertaken.

£34,000 from the Arbroath town centre fund was spent on the renovation.

And it has also allowed 360-degree tours to be produced which provide virtual access to previously inaccessible parts of the building.

Angus Council administers the town centre fund which aims to support local improvements and partnerships.

Signal Tower Arbroath
Arbroath’s Signal Tower museum.

Angus Alive museums lead Rachel Jackson said: “We’re really excited to be able to allow visitor access to this part of the building.

“It is an iconic tower and many visitors are keen to climb the 70 steps and ladder into the room.”

Rachel added: “To ensure the opportunity to view the tower room is inclusive, we worked with the Airborne Lens Company to produce a virtual reality view.

“This has given us the opportunity to offer a virtual visit that is also available in Gaelic, Polish and Romanian.”

Public access of the tower room will begin on Saturday October 30.

Guided tours will place every Saturday at noon and 1pm.

Booking is required due to the limited number of spaces available on each tour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]