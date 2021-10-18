Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin’s Opus Theatre Club back with a bang as part of unique global stage celebration

By Graham Brown
October 18 2021, 9.48am Updated: October 18 2021, 9.54am
Opus Theatre Club members in rehearsals at Brechin City Hall. Pic: Ron Stewart.

All the world’s a stage.

And next month Brechin will be part of a spectacular show as performers around the globe share the spotlight in a unique musical theatre event.

Over a single November weekend, nearly 4,000 performances of All Together Now! are to take place in 1,600 theatres across 36 countries.

The international audiences will enjoy a musical revue featuring smash hits from shows including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate factory, Disney’s Frozen, Guys and Dolls and Sister Act.

Opus Theatre Club’s 35-year history

Brechin’s Opus Theatre Club is well into rehearsals for the packed programme.

It has been performing in the Angus town since 1986.

Previous hit shows have included the Witches of Eastwick, Jekyll and Hyde, 9 to 5 and the World Goes Round.

The company is under the direction of husband and wife team Gordon and Liz Smith.

And it is thrilled to be part of the global celebration of musical theatre’s return from the pandemic.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created the revue for local companies to use as a fundraiser over the weekend of November 12.

“We are just delighted to be back treading the boards again,” said Gordon.

“It is amazing to think that Brechin will be part of something so big going on simultaneously around the world.

“All Together Now! will only be performed over that weekend and then that will be it.”

The Opus performances will take place in the City Hall on Friday and Saturday November 12 and 13 at 7.45pm.

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/opus or by calling the box office on 07730 603827.

Hall group’s happiness

Brechin City Hall Users Group (BCHug) chairman Ron Stewart is thrilled the venue will be part of the global event.

“The past year and a half has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organisations,” he said.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with Opus Theatre Club’s performances of All Together Now!

“We look forward to welcoming our patrons back to this truly wonderful revue.”

BCHug has a big date on its own calendar later this month.

An open day on Saturday October 23 will let locals see the major improvements completed at the venue during lockdown.

Brechin City Hall
BCHug treasurer Gordon Smith, trustees Laura Guthrie and Liz Smith and chairman Ron Stewart at City Hall ahead of the open day later this month. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

MTI president and CEO Drew Cohen said: “All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians.

The review features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy.”

Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre will also stage All Together Now! on November 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier