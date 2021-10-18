Brechin’s Opus Theatre Club back with a bang as part of unique global stage celebration

An error occurred. Please try again.

All the world’s a stage.

And next month Brechin will be part of a spectacular show as performers around the globe share the spotlight in a unique musical theatre event.

Over a single November weekend, nearly 4,000 performances of All Together Now! are to take place in 1,600 theatres across 36 countries.

The international audiences will enjoy a musical revue featuring smash hits from shows including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate factory, Disney’s Frozen, Guys and Dolls and Sister Act.

Opus Theatre Club’s 35-year history

Brechin’s Opus Theatre Club is well into rehearsals for the packed programme.

It has been performing in the Angus town since 1986.

Previous hit shows have included the Witches of Eastwick, Jekyll and Hyde, 9 to 5 and the World Goes Round.

The company is under the direction of husband and wife team Gordon and Liz Smith.

And it is thrilled to be part of the global celebration of musical theatre’s return from the pandemic.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created the revue for local companies to use as a fundraiser over the weekend of November 12.

“We are just delighted to be back treading the boards again,” said Gordon.

“It is amazing to think that Brechin will be part of something so big going on simultaneously around the world.

“All Together Now! will only be performed over that weekend and then that will be it.”

The Opus performances will take place in the City Hall on Friday and Saturday November 12 and 13 at 7.45pm.

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/opus or by calling the box office on 07730 603827.

Hall group’s happiness

Brechin City Hall Users Group (BCHug) chairman Ron Stewart is thrilled the venue will be part of the global event.

“The past year and a half has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organisations,” he said.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with Opus Theatre Club’s performances of All Together Now!

“We look forward to welcoming our patrons back to this truly wonderful revue.”

BCHug has a big date on its own calendar later this month.

An open day on Saturday October 23 will let locals see the major improvements completed at the venue during lockdown.

MTI president and CEO Drew Cohen said: “All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians.

The review features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy.”

Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre will also stage All Together Now! on November 14.