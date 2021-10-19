Police appealing for help after Angus teenager goes missing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for help to trace a 14-year-old who has gone missing from her home in Forfar.

Alana Whitelaw was last seen around 2.30p.m. on October 19.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from her home in Forfar on Tuesday, October 19.

“Alana Whitelaw was last seen around 2.30pm. She is described as white and of medium build with long brown hair.”

Missing before

“Sergeant Gillian Fraser said: “Alana has been missing before, however she is only 14 years of age and we need to trace her to ensure that she is safe and well.

“I would ask anyone with any information on her whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 1929 of 19 October.”