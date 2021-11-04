Montrose: Police probe after ‘menacing’ man targets two shops

An error occurred. Please try again.

An “aggressive” man targeted two Montrose businesses within 20 minutes of each other, leaving workers extremely shaken.

Esk Glazing did not reopen on Thursday after a man walked in and grabbed a receptionist’s mobile phone on Wednesday afternoon.

He was tackled by another staff member and chased from the shop empty handed.

However, 20 minutes earlier, he swiped a purse from neighbouring florist Looping Lilies after distracting owner Jill Fotheringham.

Police are investigating both Murray Street incidents and have appealed for anyone with information to call them.

‘Aggressive and threatening’

Jill said the man was of Asian appearance and spoke in broken English.

“He’s managed to spend from my business account and my personal account,” she said.

“I’ll get that back but my purse also has personal things in it that I can’t get back.”

She added: “He was quite aggressive and threatening.

“He walked in carrying a newspaper open at a page showing a full page advert for a Mac Air.

“He was pointing at it as he approached the counter.

“I’d just put an order through so my purse was sitting out and he kept getting closer until he was behind the counter.

“He was inches from me.”

Jill said the man then slammed his paper down on top of the purse and grabbed it before fleeing.

“There are photos in the purse that I can’t replace.

“And my mum died this year. I’d kept her bank card in my purse and now he’s got it.

“That’s what’s upsetting.”

‘Menacing’

Clare Dempster of Esk Glazing said the man tried the same tactic in her premises.

“He used delaying tactics and asked for a business card before going behind the counter.

“Then he tried to use a newspaper as a distraction to grab her phone.

“He was quite menacing.”

She added: “What he didn’t realise was a male staff member was sitting in another part of the shop and he heard was was happening.

“He came out and managed to get the phone back.”

Clare said the affected staff member was really shaken up.

“We won’t be opening on Thursday. We want to make sure no-one’s in on their own.”

Esk Glazing’s other premises in Arbroath isn’t affected.

Police investigating

Meanwhile, police confirmed they are looking into the incidents.

And a spokesperson said: “We received reports of a theft and attempted theft from two properties in Murray Street, Montrose, on the afternoon of Wednesday November 3.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1512 and 1815 of November 3.”