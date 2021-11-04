Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose: Police probe after ‘menacing’ man targets two shops

By Claire Warrender
November 4 2021, 1.15pm Updated: November 4 2021, 1.15pm
The man went to both Esk Glazing and Looping Lilies.

An “aggressive” man targeted two Montrose businesses within 20 minutes of each other, leaving workers extremely shaken.

Esk Glazing did not reopen on Thursday after a man walked in and grabbed a receptionist’s mobile phone on Wednesday afternoon.

Esk Glazing remains shut today.

He was tackled by another staff member and chased from the shop empty handed.

However, 20 minutes earlier, he swiped a purse from neighbouring florist Looping Lilies after distracting owner Jill Fotheringham.

Police are investigating both Murray Street incidents and have appealed for anyone with information to call them.

‘Aggressive and threatening’

Jill said the man was of Asian appearance and spoke in broken English.

“He’s managed to spend from my business account and my personal account,” she said.

“I’ll get that back but my purse also has personal things in it that I can’t get back.”

She added: “He was quite aggressive and threatening.

Looping Lilies in Murray Street, Montrose.

“He walked in carrying a newspaper open at a page showing a full page advert for a Mac Air.

“He was pointing at it as he approached the counter.

“I’d just put an order through so my purse was sitting out and he kept getting closer until he was behind the counter.

“He was inches from me.”

Jill said the man then slammed his paper down on top of the purse and grabbed it before fleeing.

“There are photos in the purse that I can’t replace.

“And my mum died this year. I’d kept her bank card in my purse and now he’s got it.

“That’s what’s upsetting.”

‘Menacing’

Clare Dempster of Esk Glazing said the man tried the same tactic in her premises.

“He used delaying tactics and asked for a business card before going behind the counter.

“Then he tried to use a newspaper as a distraction to grab her phone.

The man tried the same thing at Esk Glazing.

“He was quite menacing.”

She added: “What he didn’t realise was a male staff member was sitting in another part of the shop and he heard was was happening.

“He came out and managed to get the phone back.”

Clare said the affected staff member was really shaken up.

“We won’t be opening on Thursday. We want to make sure no-one’s in on their own.”

Esk Glazing’s other premises in Arbroath isn’t affected.

Police investigating

Meanwhile, police confirmed they are looking into the incidents.

And a spokesperson said: “We received reports of a theft and attempted theft from two properties in Murray Street, Montrose, on the afternoon of Wednesday November 3.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1512 and 1815 of November 3.”

