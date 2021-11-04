Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police warn Tayside tenants to keep an eye out for fake rental scams

By Matteo Bell
November 4 2021, 1.25pm Updated: November 4 2021, 1.26pm
The scam advertises fake rental properties.
Fake landlords are scamming people out of deposits for properties with residents already living in them.

Police are warning people in Tayside of a rise in rental fraud, which sees prospective tenants tricked into handing over cash, either for deposits or to view properties.

The scams, which officers have said are especially prevalent in Dundee, involve “landlords” their victim a link to a website – often similar to Airbnb – where the deposit can be paid.

Once the cash is handed over the false landlords disappear, cutting off all contact with the prospective tenant and taking the money with them.

Scammers often send suspicious links to their targets.

The properties used in these scams are frequently already occupied and not available for rent.

How can I prevent this?

Police have advised that those looking for a property to rent heed the following advice:

  • Do not put down a deposit without viewing a property.
  • Do not click on links provided by a sellers as these are likely to take you to suspicious websites which appear genuine
  • If a property appears to leased by a company such as Airbnb, get in touch with them through the official app to confirm authenticity

A spokesperson added: “Whilst there may be slight variations to the above scam, they all operate similar to the method above.

“Should you wish further information on this type of scam, or any other, please contact our Partnerships, Interventions and Preventions department by calling 101, or by email at taysidepreventionsandinterventions@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”

 

