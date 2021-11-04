Police warn Tayside tenants to keep an eye out for fake rental scams

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fake landlords are scamming people out of deposits for properties with residents already living in them.

Police are warning people in Tayside of a rise in rental fraud, which sees prospective tenants tricked into handing over cash, either for deposits or to view properties.

The scams, which officers have said are especially prevalent in Dundee, involve “landlords” their victim a link to a website – often similar to Airbnb – where the deposit can be paid.

Once the cash is handed over the false landlords disappear, cutting off all contact with the prospective tenant and taking the money with them.

The properties used in these scams are frequently already occupied and not available for rent.

How can I prevent this?

Police have advised that those looking for a property to rent heed the following advice:

Do not put down a deposit without viewing a property.

Do not click on links provided by a sellers as these are likely to take you to suspicious websites which appear genuine

If a property appears to leased by a company such as Airbnb, get in touch with them through the official app to confirm authenticity

A spokesperson added: “Whilst there may be slight variations to the above scam, they all operate similar to the method above.

“Should you wish further information on this type of scam, or any other, please contact our Partnerships, Interventions and Preventions department by calling 101, or by email at taysidepreventionsandinterventions@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”