Missing Highland man Mark Young may have travelled to Perth on train

A man from Nairn who was last seen on Wednesday morning is believed to have caught a train to Perth in the evening.

Police issued an appeal for Mark Young, 42, this afternoon after he was last sighted at his home in the Highland town on Wednesday.

He is thought to have taken a train from Inverness at 5.27pm, heading towards Perth.

The train arrived there at 7.36pm, but it is unknown if he got off at the final destination or at an earlier stop.

Mark is 5ft 10in tall, with a slim build, short black hair, stubble and green eyes.

Anyone with information that may assist officers in their search is asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 3754 of November 3.