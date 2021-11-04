Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jail for Fife man who grabbed teen with both hands to ‘kiss her on the cheek’

By Ross Gardiner
November 4 2021, 2.00pm Updated: November 4 2021, 2.11pm
The offence happened at the Oasis Project in Kirkcaldy

A Kirkcaldy man who tried to kiss a teenager without her permission has been jailed.

Alexander Robinson was handed a three month prison sentence for acting in a manner likely to cause the woman “fear or alarm” on July 1 last year.

The woman was understood to be just 18 at the time of Robinson’s attack.

Robinson, now 30, approached her outside the Oasis Project at Kirkcaldy’s Ellon Road.

The premises, which is run by Trust In Fife, provides residential accommodation who are homeless or suffering from distress.

‘What part of no don’t you understand?’

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Robinson, who is currently serving a separate prison sentence, was staying at the hostel at the time.

Fiscal depute Xander van der Scheer said: “At that point, the accused was also staying there.

“At around 10.30pm, one of the witnesses at the locus arrived at the car park and saw the accused walking towards the smoking shelter in the car park.

“He appears to be under the influence of something.”

The woman got out of her car and Robinson made his way towards her.

Mr van der Scheer said: “The accused gave the witness a hug, which she was fine with.

“He then grabbed her face with both hands.”

Robinson, of Templehall Avenue in Kirkcaldy, moved her face “as if he was trying to kiss her.”

The woman pulled away and told him “no”, adding “what part of that don’t you understand?”

Robinson told her he was “only trying to kiss her cheek.”

His victim replied: “You were doing something wrong and you know it.”

Police were contacted.

No ‘significant sexual element’ claim

Robinson appeared by video link to be sentenced.

His defence solicitor Chris Sneddon explained there was no “significant sexual element” to Robinson’s actions.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith jailed Robinson for three months.

The sentence will run concurrently to Robinson’s current period of imprisonment.

