Jail for Fife man who grabbed teen with both hands to ‘kiss her on the cheek’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Kirkcaldy man who tried to kiss a teenager without her permission has been jailed.

Alexander Robinson was handed a three month prison sentence for acting in a manner likely to cause the woman “fear or alarm” on July 1 last year.

The woman was understood to be just 18 at the time of Robinson’s attack.

Robinson, now 30, approached her outside the Oasis Project at Kirkcaldy’s Ellon Road.

The premises, which is run by Trust In Fife, provides residential accommodation who are homeless or suffering from distress.

‘What part of no don’t you understand?’

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Robinson, who is currently serving a separate prison sentence, was staying at the hostel at the time.

Fiscal depute Xander van der Scheer said: “At that point, the accused was also staying there.

“At around 10.30pm, one of the witnesses at the locus arrived at the car park and saw the accused walking towards the smoking shelter in the car park.

“He appears to be under the influence of something.”

The woman got out of her car and Robinson made his way towards her.

Mr van der Scheer said: “The accused gave the witness a hug, which she was fine with.

“He then grabbed her face with both hands.”

Robinson, of Templehall Avenue in Kirkcaldy, moved her face “as if he was trying to kiss her.”

The woman pulled away and told him “no”, adding “what part of that don’t you understand?”

Robinson told her he was “only trying to kiss her cheek.”

His victim replied: “You were doing something wrong and you know it.”

Police were contacted.

No ‘significant sexual element’ claim

Robinson appeared by video link to be sentenced.

His defence solicitor Chris Sneddon explained there was no “significant sexual element” to Robinson’s actions.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith jailed Robinson for three months.

The sentence will run concurrently to Robinson’s current period of imprisonment.