Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Inglis Court to be demolished to make way for council housing

By Emma O'Neill
November 4 2021, 7.37pm
Inglis Court in Edzell will be demolished. Paul Reid/DCT Media

Angus Council will demolish empty residential housing in Edzell to make way for new homes.

The council was forced to put the £3.5 million affordable housing project on pause in September after strong local objections.

The once-popular complex now lies empty after occupancy fell away in recent years.

Inglis court
Locals strongly opposed the housing development. Paul Reid/DCT Media

That is despite some £600,000 of investment there over the last decade.

Inglis Court is a retirement complex, which has 24 one-bedroom properties, as well as a three-bedroom house, which was formerly the wardens home.

A scheme to knock down the 25 flats and replace them with 21 new affordable homes was backed by councillors as far back as 2018, and received planning approval earlier this year.

Part of the project cash will come from the Scottish Government.

But as demolition loomed closer, the community rallied and an open-air protest meeting led to more than 750 locals signing a petition calling for Inglis Court’s return to sheltered housing.

At the full council meeting on Thursday, councillors considered four options for the future of the complex.

Councillors were offered four options to vote on, which would see the housing demolished, sold off, retained or given to a private company to run.

‘This building is no longer fit for purpose’

Communities convener Cllr Mark Salmond told the committee: “Many words have been spoken positive and negative.

“I visited on Monday and I came away knowing in my heart this building is no longer fit for purpose and demolition and rebuild is the correct decision.

“We now have to move forward and decide what to do with Inglis Court. The new houses brings many overall benefits.”

SNPs Cllr Bill Duff said he agreed with Cllr Salmond, adding: “We often get accused of playing politics with these issues.

Inglis Court
The residential housing will be torn down to make way for council houses. Paul Reid/DCT Media

“On this occasion I think we have to agree to do what is best for Angus and what is best for the people on our council house waiting list.

“I agree option one is the only solution. I don’t want to see any more delays for building more council houses and happy to support.”

Cllr Ronnie Proctor said the current state of the housing was “worse than some barracks” he’d stayed in while part of the armed forces.

Councillors all agreed to go forward with option one, which will see the retirement flats demolished and new council housing built.

Cllr Salmond added: “I am delighted that council has come to a pragmatic decision to create new, high quality homes for which there is demand and will continue to protect people from homelessness.

“I am glad that we can start to address the housing need by directly addressing inequalities, increasing diversity and encouraging inclusion in North Angus.

“We can future proof Edzell as a place for everyone, including those who can’t afford private housing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]