Strathmore Community Trust to kick off Scottish first with visually-impaired Forfar rugby sessions

The award-winning Strathmore Community Rugby Trust is pioneering another Scottish first with the launch of sessions for visually-impaired adults.

The Forfar-based outfit is adding the initiative to the list of projects it already runs.

Those include walking rugby and autism-friendly rugby for primary youngsters.

Visually-impaired players will tackle a specially modified version of the game similar to touch rugby.

Played seven-a-side, it uses a ball containing ball bearings and bells to make it audible.

Players wear numbered bibs and the referee commentates throughout to help them know where the ball is and what’s happening.

And the game takes elements from both Rugby Union and League.

So it features uncontested scrums and line-outs and two-hand touch tackles.

Kicking off this month

The first session will be held on Sunday November 21.

Forfar Community Campus is hosting the new initiative.

It will run from 10.45am to noon and is open to anyone in Tayside over 18, regardless of fitness or ability level.

Visual impairment should fall between B1 and B5 in the British Blind Sport sight classification system.

VI Rugby is already well established in England and Wales – with teams at Worcester, Swansea and Cardiff – thanks to the work of The Change Foundation.

And the charity is working with Strathmore Community Rugby Trust to establish the game in Scotland for the first time.

Angus Disability Sport, North East Sensory Services, Scottish Disability Sport, Guide Dogs and Scottish War Blind are involved in the Strathmore programme.

Inclusion

Community Trust manager Maggie Lawrie said: “Rugby is such an inclusive sport and VI rugby is another example of how the game can be made available to the whole community.

“For the Trust, providing this opportunity allows us to continue to fulfil our values of rugby, health and community.

“We’re really excited to be leading the way this and look forward to seeing where the journey takes us.”

And Alex Bassan of The Change Foundation added: “We are thrilled to be working with Strathmore Community Rugby Trust to bring VI Rugby to Scotland.

“I’ve seen first-hand the enjoyment players get from the game and the friendships which are created.

“It’s also great to see people doing something they never thought would be possible – whether that be enjoying a game they used to play before their sight deteriorated or starting something new.”

Anyone interested in taking part can email info@strathmoretrust.co.uk or message through Facebook, Messenger, Twitter or Instagram.

Financial support for the new project has already come from Angus Health and Social Care Partnership, National Lottery Awards for All and the Colin Grant Trust.

Local sponsor search

An extra local sponsor is also being sought.

Any interested Angus businesses should contact the trust.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust was founded in 2017 to increase public participation in the game in the Forfar, Kirriemuir and Brechin areas.

The trust works in partnership with Strathmore RFC, Brechin RFC, Scottish Rugby and Scotland Rugby League.

The Earl of Forfar is its royal patron.