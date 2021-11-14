Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strathmore Community Trust to kick off Scottish first with visually-impaired Forfar rugby sessions

By Graham Brown
November 14 2021, 8.05am
Strathmore Community Trust is pioneering visually-impaired rugby in Scotland. Supplied by Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.

The award-winning Strathmore Community Rugby Trust is pioneering another Scottish first with the launch of sessions for visually-impaired adults.

The Forfar-based outfit is adding the initiative to the list of projects it already runs.

Those include walking rugby and autism-friendly rugby for primary youngsters.

Visually-impaired players will tackle a specially modified version of the game similar to touch rugby.

Played seven-a-side, it uses a ball containing ball bearings and bells to make it audible.

Visually-impaired rugby
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust is behind the new initiative. Supplied by Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.

Players wear numbered bibs and the referee commentates throughout to help them know where the ball is and what’s happening.

And the game takes elements from both Rugby Union and League.

So it features uncontested scrums and line-outs and two-hand touch tackles.

Kicking off this month

The first session will be held on Sunday November 21.

Forfar Community Campus is hosting the new initiative.

It will run from 10.45am to noon and is open to anyone in Tayside over 18, regardless of fitness or ability level.

Visual impairment should fall between B1 and B5 in the British Blind Sport sight classification system.

VI Rugby is already well established in England and Wales – with teams at Worcester, Swansea and Cardiff – thanks to the work of The Change Foundation.

And the charity is working with Strathmore Community Rugby Trust to establish the game in Scotland for the first time.

Visually-impaired rugby
Visually-impaired rugby is already gaining ground in England and Wales. Supplied by Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.

Angus Disability Sport, North East Sensory Services, Scottish Disability Sport, Guide Dogs and Scottish War Blind are involved in the Strathmore programme.

Inclusion

Community Trust manager Maggie Lawrie said: “Rugby is such an inclusive sport and VI rugby is another example of how the game can be made available to the whole community.

“For the Trust, providing this opportunity allows us to continue to fulfil our values of rugby, health and community.

“We’re really excited to be leading the way this and look forward to seeing where the journey takes us.”

And Alex Bassan of The Change Foundation added: “We are thrilled to be working with Strathmore Community Rugby Trust to bring VI Rugby to Scotland.

“I’ve seen first-hand the enjoyment players get from the game and the friendships which are created.

“It’s also great to see people doing something they never thought would be possible – whether that be enjoying a game they used to play before their sight deteriorated or starting something new.”

Anyone interested in taking part can email info@strathmoretrust.co.uk or message through Facebook, Messenger, Twitter or Instagram.

Financial support for the new project has already come from Angus Health and Social Care Partnership, National Lottery Awards for All and the Colin Grant Trust.

Local sponsor search

An extra local sponsor is also being sought.

Any interested Angus businesses should contact the trust.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust was founded in 2017 to increase public participation in the game in the Forfar, Kirriemuir and Brechin areas.

The trust works in partnership with Strathmore RFC, Brechin RFC, Scottish Rugby and Scotland Rugby League.

The Earl of Forfar is its royal patron.