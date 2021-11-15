Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Carnoustie Cycling Without Age returns to the road for Remembrance

By Graham Brown
November 15 2021, 5.15pm
The Carnoustie Cycling Without Age trishaws lead the town Remembrance parade.

Cycling Without Age Carnoustie trishaws have made a poignant post-pandemic return to the road.

On Remembrance Sunday, they ferried veterans from the town’s Legion headquarters to the war memorial for the wreath-laying ceremony.

It is the first time they have been used this year due to pandemic restrictions.

Lorraine Young of CWAC said: “We were honoured and privileged to support veterans attending the Remembrance Day parade here in Carnoustie.

Carnoustie Cycling Without Age
The poppy-adorned trishaws arrived at the town cenotaph. Supplied by Carnoustie Cycling Without Age.

“The day was also extra special for our two pilots Bruce Crawford (CWAC pilot trainer) and Mike Orsi as it was our first passenger journey this calendar year due to Covid restrictions.”

Adorned with poppies, the trishaws carrying veterans Ian Deans, Willie Nimmo, Tam Horne and John Robertson led the parade to the Dundee Street cenotaph.

And Lorraine added: “The weather made the day for all.

“Our passengers were smiling throughout the journey from the Legion headquarters to the war memorial and the return journey.”

Carnoustie Cycling Without Age
The Carnoustie trishaws arrive for the Remembrance event.

Open legacy project

Cycling Without Age Carnoustie launched just over two years ago.

The initiative began in Copenhagen.

And it now has 3,500 trishaws in more than 50 countries around the globe.

It uses them to reintroduce the elderly and less able to cycling in their local communities.

Carnoustie was the first community-based CWA group in Angus.

Carnoustie Remembrance
Veteran Ian Smart and his son, Gordon with Ian Deans; Willie Nimmo, Tam Horne and John Robertson in the Carnoustie trishaws. Supplied by Carnoustie Cycling Without Age.

The trishaws were funded as a legacy project of the 2018 Open Golf Championship staged at the town’s famous links.

Local organisations were invited to apply for support from the fund set up in the wake of the 147th championship.

That year’s attendance of 172,000 was a record for the venue.

And it produced the Open’s first ever Italian victor in Francesco Molinari.

Carnoustie Memories and Carnoustie Befrienders groups led the drive to bring the initiative to the town.