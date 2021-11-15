Carnoustie Cycling Without Age returns to the road for Remembrance

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cycling Without Age Carnoustie trishaws have made a poignant post-pandemic return to the road.

On Remembrance Sunday, they ferried veterans from the town’s Legion headquarters to the war memorial for the wreath-laying ceremony.

It is the first time they have been used this year due to pandemic restrictions.

Lorraine Young of CWAC said: “We were honoured and privileged to support veterans attending the Remembrance Day parade here in Carnoustie.

“The day was also extra special for our two pilots Bruce Crawford (CWAC pilot trainer) and Mike Orsi as it was our first passenger journey this calendar year due to Covid restrictions.”

Adorned with poppies, the trishaws carrying veterans Ian Deans, Willie Nimmo, Tam Horne and John Robertson led the parade to the Dundee Street cenotaph.

And Lorraine added: “The weather made the day for all.

“Our passengers were smiling throughout the journey from the Legion headquarters to the war memorial and the return journey.”

Open legacy project

Cycling Without Age Carnoustie launched just over two years ago.

The initiative began in Copenhagen.

And it now has 3,500 trishaws in more than 50 countries around the globe.

It uses them to reintroduce the elderly and less able to cycling in their local communities.

Carnoustie was the first community-based CWA group in Angus.

The trishaws were funded as a legacy project of the 2018 Open Golf Championship staged at the town’s famous links.

Local organisations were invited to apply for support from the fund set up in the wake of the 147th championship.

That year’s attendance of 172,000 was a record for the venue.

And it produced the Open’s first ever Italian victor in Francesco Molinari.

Carnoustie Memories and Carnoustie Befrienders groups led the drive to bring the initiative to the town.