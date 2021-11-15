Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Most popular toys for Christmas 2021 at shops in Tayside and Fife

By Sheanne Mulholland
November 15 2021, 5.17pm
Sales Assistant David Hay, at Toytown, Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee.

As excitement ahead of the big day grows, we bring you some of the most popular toys for Christmas 2021, according to sales in Tayside and Fife.

Stores in the area are already struggling to meet demand, so keep your eyes peeled and bear in mind that this year’s most popular gifts are likely to sell out quickly.

We spoke to staff at local toy shops and two products stood out as top contenders for the number one most popular toy for Christmas 2021.

Those were the CoComelon Deluxe JJ Interactive Doll which is in high demand across the country, and pocket money brand L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Magic Doll.

Fidget toys, Lego sets, Playmobil, Pokemon cards, and Cats Vs Pickles toys are also flying off the shelves at shops in Tayside and Fife.

Cat Vs Pickles toys.

Ross Taylor, store manager at The Entertainer, Wellgate Shopping Centre, Dundee, said: “The most popular item with our own customers is the CoComelon interactive doll – we get asked on a daily basis for that.

“The Bluey house is also popular, that’s been the number one selling toy everywhere when it’s been released. It was number one in Australia, then number one in America and now it’s out here.

“There are always key lines that people want every Christmas and we do our best to keep up with demand.”

Lego sets sought after

Sharon Napier, sales assistant at The Nappy Pin, Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, says Lego sets are their top sellers at the moment – including a Lego advent calendar.

She said: “A lot of people are after the Lego superhero sets and the Lego train set, they’re hard to get and we’ve got two of them.

“Playmobil – someone’s just walked out with three boxes of Playmobil – and the Little Tikes Big Car Carrier with three cars on it.”

Sharon Barbour, from Toytown, also says Lego sets are selling well, both for children and more complex sets for adults.

And she says the CoComelon doll is popular, along with fidget toy bumper packs and Cat Vs Pickles toys.

David Hay, sales assistant at Toytown, Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee, with current best selling toys.

She said: “Fidget toys have been massive across the board this year. It’s a big craze and it doesn’t show any signs of stopping.”

However Sharon warned shoppers to buy toys for Christmas early, due to issues with carriage and a backlog of containers at Customs.

She said: “We have plenty of stock now, but my advice would be that if a child really wants a certain thing then it’s best to get it now because there’s no guarantee it will be there later on.

“There will still be plenty of toys but there just might not be that specific one.”

‘If you see it buy it’: Toy shop boss with Dundee stores warns of Christmas disappointment

