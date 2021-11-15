Most popular toys for Christmas 2021 at shops in Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

As excitement ahead of the big day grows, we bring you some of the most popular toys for Christmas 2021, according to sales in Tayside and Fife.

Stores in the area are already struggling to meet demand, so keep your eyes peeled and bear in mind that this year’s most popular gifts are likely to sell out quickly.

We spoke to staff at local toy shops and two products stood out as top contenders for the number one most popular toy for Christmas 2021.

Those were the CoComelon Deluxe JJ Interactive Doll which is in high demand across the country, and pocket money brand L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Magic Doll.

Fidget toys, Lego sets, Playmobil, Pokemon cards, and Cats Vs Pickles toys are also flying off the shelves at shops in Tayside and Fife.

Ross Taylor, store manager at The Entertainer, Wellgate Shopping Centre, Dundee, said: “The most popular item with our own customers is the CoComelon interactive doll – we get asked on a daily basis for that.

“The Bluey house is also popular, that’s been the number one selling toy everywhere when it’s been released. It was number one in Australia, then number one in America and now it’s out here.

“There are always key lines that people want every Christmas and we do our best to keep up with demand.”

Lego sets sought after

Sharon Napier, sales assistant at The Nappy Pin, Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, says Lego sets are their top sellers at the moment – including a Lego advent calendar.

She said: “A lot of people are after the Lego superhero sets and the Lego train set, they’re hard to get and we’ve got two of them.

“Playmobil – someone’s just walked out with three boxes of Playmobil – and the Little Tikes Big Car Carrier with three cars on it.”

Sharon Barbour, from Toytown, also says Lego sets are selling well, both for children and more complex sets for adults.

And she says the CoComelon doll is popular, along with fidget toy bumper packs and Cat Vs Pickles toys.

She said: “Fidget toys have been massive across the board this year. It’s a big craze and it doesn’t show any signs of stopping.”

However Sharon warned shoppers to buy toys for Christmas early, due to issues with carriage and a backlog of containers at Customs.

She said: “We have plenty of stock now, but my advice would be that if a child really wants a certain thing then it’s best to get it now because there’s no guarantee it will be there later on.

“There will still be plenty of toys but there just might not be that specific one.”