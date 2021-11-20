Scout’s honour: Carnoustie troop stalwart Kenneth scoops Citizen of the Year accolade

An error occurred. Please try again.

Carnoustie has honoured its citizens of the year after judges praised the calibre of contenders to come forward in the pandemic-hit past 12 months.

A strong list of nominees was submitted for the community council-run scheme.

But organisers said the two recipients stood out as worthy winners.

Town group scout leader Kenny Lee received the accolade of Citizen of the Year.

And the Young Citizen award went to Ewan Turner.

The deserving duo received their trophies at a presentation in Carnoustie’s Links House beside the Championship course.

Long-standing commitment to Scouting

Kenny’s scouting association stretches back some 30 years.

His commitment has ensured the success of a thriving local group.

And a love of music has seen him combine the two passions to great effect.

He has put choirs and musical groups into events such as the annual Arbroath Music Festival.

And he previously organised a band to play at a milestone Scouting Scotland celebration in Perth Concert Hall.

Acting community council chairman David Rorie said: “Kenny was proposed by quite a few people in the community.

“He does so much to help young people enjoy Scouting, music and develop their life skills.

“He is a worthy winner and will undoubtedly be a popular choice.”

Kenny received the award from Mr Rorie and Paul Grant, chairman of award sponsors Mackays.

Dedicated volunteer

Young Citizen of the Year Ewan’s success will be celebrated by the many local people and organisations he helps out.

Those include neighbours whose gardens he helps keep tidy.

And he volunteers for Colourful Carnoustie on their range of projects throughout the community.

Those include the rest garden developed with money from an R&A Legacy Fund set up in the wake of the record-breaking 147th Open Championship in 2018.

Ewan, who is autistic, is working to complete his Duke of Edinburgh silver award having successfully completed the bronze.

And he is also working towards the Queen’s Badge with the Boys’ Brigade, who he also volunteers with.

He still finds time to help clean Carnoustie Church and volunteer behind the scenes with the town panto.

Ewan, who has recently gained an electrical apprenticeship, received his trophy from community councillor Ed Oswald. It is dedicated to the name of Derek Orrock.

Mr Rorie said: “Every year it is a difficult choice for the judges, and this one was no different.

“We had a good number of adults nominated.

“And similarly, Ewan was one of several young people put forward which shows we have a variety of talents in Carnoustie.”