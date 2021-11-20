Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Scout's honour: Carnoustie troop stalwart Kenneth scoops Citizen of the Year accolade

By Graham Brown
November 20 2021
Carnoustie Citizen of the Year Kenneth Lee with his award. Pic: Paul Reid.

Carnoustie has honoured its citizens of the year after judges praised the calibre of contenders to come forward in the pandemic-hit past 12 months.

A strong list of nominees was submitted for the community council-run scheme.

But organisers said the two recipients stood out as worthy winners.

Town group scout leader Kenny Lee received the accolade of Citizen of the Year.

Carnoustie citizen of the year
Young Citizen of the Year Ewan Turner. Pic: Paul Reid.

And the Young Citizen award went to Ewan Turner.

The deserving duo received their trophies at a presentation in Carnoustie’s Links House beside the Championship course.

Long-standing commitment to Scouting

Kenny’s scouting association stretches back some 30 years.

His commitment has ensured the success of a thriving local group.

And a love of music has seen him combine the two passions to great effect.

Carnoustie citizen of the year
Acting Chairman David Rorie presenting Kenneth Lee with his award alongside Mackays chairman Paul Grant. Pic: Paul Reid.

He has put choirs and musical groups into events such as the annual Arbroath Music Festival.

And he previously organised a band to play at a milestone Scouting Scotland celebration in Perth Concert Hall.

Acting community council chairman David Rorie said: “Kenny was proposed by quite a few people in the community.

“He does so much to help young people enjoy Scouting, music and develop their life skills.

“He is a worthy winner and will undoubtedly be a popular choice.”

Kenny received the award from Mr Rorie and Paul Grant, chairman of award sponsors Mackays.

Dedicated volunteer

Young Citizen of the Year Ewan’s success will be celebrated by the many local people and organisations he helps out.

Those include neighbours whose gardens he helps keep tidy.

And he volunteers for Colourful Carnoustie on their range of projects throughout the community.

Those include the rest garden developed with money from an R&A Legacy Fund set up in the wake of the record-breaking 147th Open Championship in 2018.

Ewan, who is autistic, is working to complete his Duke of Edinburgh silver award having successfully completed the bronze.

And he is also working towards the Queen’s Badge with the Boys’ Brigade, who he also volunteers with.

He still finds time to help clean Carnoustie Church and volunteer behind the scenes with the town panto.

Carnoustie Young citizen of the year
Community councillor Ed Oswald presenting Ewan Turner with the Carnoustie Young Citizen of the Year award. Pic: Paul Reid.

Ewan, who has recently gained an electrical apprenticeship, received his trophy from community councillor Ed Oswald. It is dedicated to the name of Derek Orrock.

Mr Rorie said: “Every year it is a difficult choice for the judges, and this one was no different.

“We had a good number of adults nominated.

“And similarly, Ewan was one of several young people put forward which shows we have a variety of talents in Carnoustie.”