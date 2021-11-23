Angus Tour launch opens up world of adventure to visitors

An error occurred. Please try again.

Head off the main roads to Dundee and Aberdeen and unearth the tourism treasures of Angus.

That’s the message in a new initiative aiming to bring greater numbers to an area often described as one of Scotland’s hidden gems.

And Glamis Castle bathed in winter sunshine was the spectacular backdrop for the launch of the drive.

The Angus Tour – Adventure Designed by You takes in vast sandy beaches, historic castles and the stunning Angus Glens.

A plethora of local delicacies and green experiences across the seven Angus towns and beyond all feature.

It brings an increased focus on sustainable and responsible tourism and offers a variety of travel options including public transport, cycling and walking, as well as driving.

The Tour

The Angus Tour route runs from Monifieth along the A92 to Montrose.

Then it heads inland to Brechin and on to the A90 to Forfar and Glamis.

Travelers can branch off and explore spectacular locations along the way, northwards to Edzell, west to Kirriemuir or into the Angus Glens.

New autumn and winter itineraries have been created.

The tour has themes around history and heritage, exploring the outdoors, food and drink, and dog-friendly Angus.

Those behind the initiative say it provides visitors with a pick ‘n’ mix approach based on their interests.

Itineraries are three days long, with flexibility to start from any part of the route depending on how long they are staying.

VisitScotland backing

Angus convener of communities and finance, Councillor Mark Salmond said: “Angus Council was awarded funding from the VisitScotland destination and sector marketing fund allowing the creation of The Angus Tour.

“It is highlighting the diversity of these visitor experiences, supporting local tourism and hospitality businesses in Angus.

“Angus is an area of outstanding beauty, with picturesque towns, spectacular countryside, dramatic coastline, fantastic local food and historic landmarks.

“And it is home to some of the most outstanding food and drink products in Scotland, including the Arbroath Smokie and Forfar Bridie.”

Sustainability a key

Norma Lyall, Angus Tourism Cooperative development worker said: “Sustainable and community-led tourism are key to the authentic adventure experiences Angus has to offer.

“And Angus is highly accessible to those aiming to tread lightly with their carbon footprint.”

She hailed the work already being done in the likes of East Haven and Lunan Bay.

“Tourism starts from the bottom up. We have fantastic tourism businesses in Angus and we want them to be part of this tourism framework.

Kathi Kamleitner, a travel blogger at Watch Me See, has visited Angus on a number of occasions.

She said: “The beauty of the Angus Tour is that there is so much to see and do without having to travel for hours between activities.

“The mountains and coast are so close together so you don’t have to choose between the two.”

Tourism industry shift

Jim Wight of Montrose-based Sup2Summit has seen his business thrive since setting it up around four years ago.

It specialises in stand-up paddleboarding, bushcraft and rock climbing.

Jim said: “Covid-19 has forced a monumental shift in the tourism industry.

“More people are now keen to explore parts of Scotland that are new to them.

“I’ve never understood why people used to say that there’s nothing to do in Angus – there is so much we have here.

“The Angus Tour really helps them navigate their way around what is very special part of the country, focusing on what they love to do the most.”

Ryan Urquhart, general sales manager of Fisken Motor Group, says there’s clear evidence of tourist and residents wanting to go the environmentally-friendly driving route.

“A concern many have when travelling is finding an EV charging point that is in a suitable location,” he said.

“Angus has a significant number across the area but more importantly, they are easy to find.”

Tourists will be able to build their ideal stay through the Visit Angus app, and its Insider’s Guide lists 100 unmissable experiences in the area.