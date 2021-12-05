Happy birthday is the tune as Angus Strathspey and Reel Society founder member Bob Spalding turns 100

An error occurred. Please try again.

A love of the land, people and fiddle music has been celebrated on the 100th birthday of Angus man Bob Spalding.

The Kirriemuir centenarian was surrounded by family as he marked the milestone and shared memories with well-wishers of a fascinating life.

Born on November 28 1921, Bob was the fifth child of seven to a farm grieve and his wife.

The young Robert grew up on farms in the hard years following the Great War.

Bright at school, Bob might well have been a candidate to go to university if he was part of a later generation.

But his interests always lay in the land – agriculture and horticulture.

He left school at 15 and after a three-year course in horticulture joined the RAF.

Bomb disposal role

After finishing an armourer’s course he was posted to RAF Coltishall and was attached to 257 (Burma) Squadron.

But he was soon posted to Wick to join 612 (Aberdeen) Squadron, becoming the youngest NCO on the flight’s ground crew.

Further postings followed, finally to 6214 Bomb Disposal based in Belgium.

The treacherous role included the clearance of airfields in South Holland as the war came to end.

And his unit was sent to Delmenhorst, near Bremen, still stacked with munitions and the Luftwaffe’s infamous butterfly bombs.

But he safely returned to Angus and married the love of his life, Elizabeth.

In 1953, convinced that working in an indoor factory job was not how he wanted to spend the rest of his working life, he handed his notice to then employers Coventry Gauge & Tool company in Brechin.

Benshie berries

The courageous decision led him on the path to Ballinshoe Farm – known locally as Benshie – near Kirrie.

Bob became a gardener there and headed up a soft fruit enterprise for farmer George Yull Mackie – later Lord Mackie of Benshie.

It became a huge success – with berry picking at Benshie a fond memory for generations of local youngsters.

The couple’s four children – Anne, George, Bob and Bill – spent their early years there.

Anne and Bill still live locally and George and young Bob are in Oxfordshire and Fife respectively.

In the mid-sixties, the family moved to Kinpurnie Castle at Newtyle.

There Bob spent four years as head gardener to Sir James Cayzer.

But he returned to Benshie and became farm manage in the decade until his retiral in 1965.

Bob’s professional life means he is a well-known figure locally.

And his other interests have brought an even greater respect and wider circle of friends.

Angus Strathspey and Reel Society stalwart

His love of horticulture saw him regularly show flowers and produce at Forfar’s Reid Hall, where he latterly judges the exhibits.

And a love of the fiddle saw him become one of the founder members of the Angus Strathspey and Reel Society.

Its members honoured him at a meal to mark the centenary milestone.

He also kept in touch with former colleagues in the Bomb Disposal Association, virtually all of whom he has outlived.

Bob now stays in Kirriemuir’s Storyville residential home.

Daughter Anne said: “Dad has always enjoyed a good blether.

“And he often wrote to The Courier and enjoyed seeing his letters printed with his view on many a local matter.”

He also contributed to books charting the exploits of wartime bomb disposal team.

Anne added: “Father is a member of what was called ‘Britain’s Greatest Generation’.

“Born in the shadow of the First World War, he grew up during the Depression, had to fight in an even more destructive conflict then helped to form the modern country, which is, for all its faults, still a free, fair and democratic state.”

Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor and county Deputy Lieutenant Malcolm Taylor joined the Kirrie celebrations.