Man, 46, dies following A92 crash between St Cyrus and Montrose

A 46-year-old man has died following a one-car crash between Montrose and St Cyrus.

Emergency services were called to the A92 Stonehaven to Dundee road, near the North Esk Bridge, just after 1.30pm on Thursday.

Police say the road will remain shut for some time as a collision inspection will be carried out.

Driver dies after crash

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, from the road policing unit, said: “The 46-year-old male driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and we are supporting them at this very difficult time.”

The fire service had three appliances on the scene, along with an ambulance.

Local diversions will be in place until the road is reopened.