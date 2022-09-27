Angus officials give assurance over council house smoke alarm contract following McGill collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus officials give assurance over council house smoke alarm contract following McGill collapse

By Graham Brown
September 27 2022, 4.47pm Updated: September 27 2022, 4.58pm
Angus Council was among the local authorities McGill carried out work for.
Angus Council was among the local authorities McGill carried out work for.

Angus Council housing chiefs say the collapse of Dundee firm McGill won’t hit the installation of life-saving smoke alarms to their homes.

The construction company plunged into administration last month with the loss of more than 60 jobs.

It followed weeks of speculation around the future of McGill Facilities Management Limited.

Company owner Graeme Carling said the “unprecedented challenges” of the past few years had been impossible to overcome.

The firm’s contracts included work for local councils and housing associations.

Communities committee concerns

And the potential ramifications of the McGill collapse were raised at Tuesday’s meeting of Angus communities committee.

The company was fitting smoke alarms in Angus council houses.

Laws requiring all households to have interlinked fire alarm systems came into force on February 1.

Those were introduced in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

A change in the law in Scotland meant every home should have fitted interlinked smoke alarms by February 1 2022.

The vast majority of Angus Council houses now have new alarms installed.

But Arbroath councillor Derek Wann sought assurances over the remainder.

“Are we confident we have got someone to replace McGill for this work?” he said.

“These were supposed to be done by February, but there may have been an extension from the Scottish Government to get this completed.”

Housing official Gavin Balfour said: “We’re well on with the smoke detectors.

“The only remaining ones are tenants where we have had difficulty gaining access.”

Housing chiefs had previously urged tenants to allow contractors in to their homes for the alarms to be fitted.

And they warned that the council might have to take direct measures in cases where people didn’t allow access.

“We did have three contracts,” said Mr Balfour.

“The work McGill had will now have an alternative contractor and be carried out.”

Fife Council is among other local authorities reviewing contracts it had with the Dundee company.

Troubled history

McGill previously went into administration in January 2019, with the loss of 400 jobs.

Graeme Carling, chief executive of United Capital

Soon after, Mr Carling invested around £1 million to buy the McGill name and assets, including the company’s headquarters in Harrison Road.

The firm won several multi-million-pound deals.

Through his investment company United Capital, Mr Carling also purchased several other construction firms including Alliance Electrical of Forfar and Cupar’s Kingdom Gas Services.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
