PODCAST: The big Dundee United v St Johnstone preview as Nicky Clark and Glenn Middleton aim to prove a point By Eric Nicolson September 27 2022, 4.49pm 0 Dundee United and St Johnstone clash in a match of enormous importance. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up On Saturday, Dundee United and St Johnstone clash in a Premiership match of enormous importance – even this early in the season. In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson dissect the pre-game talking points. They include – Will Liam Fox be a different manager now he’s got the United job on a permanent basis? Are the hosts likely to regret letting Nicky Clark leave? What is holding Glenn Middleton back? Which three centre-halves will Callum Davidson pick? And is this likely to be a match settled by the subs? Also on the agenda is the points pass mark for Dundee’s three away games. Listen below at Podbean Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee United Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel 0 LEE WILKIE: Pressure now on new Dundee United boss Liam Fox - what is… 0 How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World… 0 Stevie Crawford outlines ‘first challenge’ as new Dundee United No.2 0 EXCLUSIVE: Archie Meekison sets out Dundee United stall after Scotland U21 debut 0 East Fife ace Jack Healy reveals why he’ll always be grateful to Dundee United-bound… 0 Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller 0 How Dundee United, Dundee and Dunfermline stars fared in Scotland U21 draw with Northern… 0 Former Dundee United forward outlines what Stevie Crawford will bring to Tannadice 0 From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on… 0 More from The Courier Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn 0 Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel 0 10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays 0 10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays 0 Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks 10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays 0 Editor's Picks King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla to visit Fife next week Could Latin make a comeback in state schools? Monifieth High School might be leading the way Perthshire chef Praveen Kumar launches £150K Crowdfunder to scale-up Indian ready meals business 10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays Mural unveiled in Dundee as mission to ‘make Keiller Centre great again’ reaches next stage New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go on display Wage increases and inflation lead to £45m Dundee City Council financial blackhole Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’ St Andrews students protest outside principal’s home amid claims of housing ‘crisis’ Early signed Oor Wullie sketch found in autograph album to go under the hammer