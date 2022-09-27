PODCAST: The big Dundee United v St Johnstone preview as Nicky Clark and Glenn Middleton aim to prove a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

PODCAST: The big Dundee United v St Johnstone preview as Nicky Clark and Glenn Middleton aim to prove a point

By Eric Nicolson
September 27 2022, 4.49pm
Dundee United and St Johnstone clash in a match of enormous importance.
Dundee United and St Johnstone clash in a match of enormous importance.

On Saturday, Dundee United and St Johnstone clash in a Premiership match of enormous importance – even this early in the season.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson dissect the pre-game talking points.

They include –

  • Will Liam Fox be a different manager now he’s got the United job on a permanent basis?
  • Are the hosts likely to regret letting Nicky Clark leave?
  • What is holding Glenn Middleton back?
  • Which three centre-halves will Callum Davidson pick?
  • And is this likely to be a match settled by the subs?

Also on the agenda is the points pass mark for Dundee’s three away games.

Listen below at Podbean

Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
New Dundee United head coach Liam Fox
LEE WILKIE: Pressure now on new Dundee United boss Liam Fox - what is…
0
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World…
0
New Dundee United assistant Stevie Crawford.
Stevie Crawford outlines ‘first challenge’ as new Dundee United No.2
0
Proud moment: Meekison makes his U21s bow
EXCLUSIVE: Archie Meekison sets out Dundee United stall after Scotland U21 debut
0
East Fife winger Jack Healy
East Fife ace Jack Healy reveals why he’ll always be grateful to Dundee United-bound…
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
Mulligan was a standout on Sunday
How Dundee United, Dundee and Dunfermline stars fared in Scotland U21 draw with Northern…
0
Stevie Crawford had two spells as manager at Bayview.
Former Dundee United forward outlines what Stevie Crawford will bring to Tannadice
0
McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0

Editor's Picks