PODCAST: The big Dundee United v St Johnstone preview as Nicky Clark and Glenn Middleton aim to prove a point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On Saturday, Dundee United and St Johnstone clash in a Premiership match of enormous importance – even this early in the season.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson dissect the pre-game talking points.

They include –

Will Liam Fox be a different manager now he’s got the United job on a permanent basis?

Are the hosts likely to regret letting Nicky Clark leave?

What is holding Glenn Middleton back?

Which three centre-halves will Callum Davidson pick?

And is this likely to be a match settled by the subs?

Also on the agenda is the points pass mark for Dundee’s three away games.

Listen below at Podbean

Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify