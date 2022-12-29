Jimmy Nicoll: Former Forfar cattle dealer and golf driving range owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jimmy Nicoll: Former Forfar cattle dealer and golf driving range owner

By Chris Ferguson
December 29 2022, 12.00pm
Former Forfar cattle dealer, farmer and golf driving range owner, Jimmy Nicoll.
Former Forfar cattle dealer, farmer and golf driving range owner, Jimmy Nicoll.

Former Forfar cattle dealer, farmer and businessman, Jimmy Nicoll, has died aged 83.

He ran a successful cattle business from North Mains where his family had farmed for several generations.

North Mains also grew cereals and Jimmy rented out land for potato growing.

Marafun

He was also one of the founders of the Forfar Marafun, through Forfar Rotary Club, which raised £180,000 for Ninewells Cancer Campaign.

Jimmy Nicoll was born at North Mains where his father, Doug, and his father before him had farmed.

His mother, Mary, was a school teacher at Kilry and then Padanaram, and he had one sister, Dorthy (Parr).

Studies

Jimmy was educated at primary level in Forfar and then Forfar Academy before studying agricultural at college at Craibstone in Aberdeen.

It was there he met his future wife Sybil, the daughter of a Torphins dairy farmer.

The couple married at Queen’s Cross Church in Aberdeen in 1964 and went on to have three daughters, Louise, Elaine and Gillian.

Jimmy and Sybil set up home at North Mains and developed their cattle dealing business, buying from marts in Aberdeen and around Angus.

At one point Jimmy had 66 bulls hired out across Scotland and led a busy life delivering them and collecting them along with long-serving cattleman Fred Findlay.

Golf driving range

Around 20 years ago, the couple took a step back from the cattle business and farming and developed Forfar Golf Range and Coffee Shop on eight acres of land.

It is now a thriving enterprise, with the coffee shop open seven days a week and employing around a dozen staff.

Jimmy was hands on with the business and took a particular interest in keeping the grass in prime condition.

Groundkeeping

Sybil said: “He cut the grass all summer and was something of a perfectionist in keeping straight lines.

“He also had to contend with crows swooping down to pick up golf balls and discovered that they thought they were eggs and were trying to smash them against a trough in another field.”

Jimmy played golf at Forfar and was a past president of the Rotary Club of Forfar and Forfar Curling Club. He received a Paul Harris Fellowship for his work on behalf of Rotary.

Both Jimmy and Sybil were skilled curlers who played in international invitation matches at Aviemore, once winning the mixed category and emerging as overall runners-up.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

