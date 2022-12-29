LYNNE HOGGAN: Relax, it’s Crimbo limbo and nobody cares if your house is a tip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Relax, it’s Crimbo limbo and nobody cares if your house is a tip

By Lynne Hoggan
December 29 2022, 12.11pm Updated: December 29 2022, 12.14pm
man in a Santa hat with a broom dancing on a messy Christmas dinner table.
Crimbo limbo - seven glorious days when no one sees the mess and no one cares anyway.

Fancy a wee game of Crimbo limbo bingo?

It’s a good way to get through that week in between Christmas and New Year when nobody knows what day it is, or what they’re supposed to be doing with themselves.

The thing to remember is that it’s happening in every household in Scotland.

So don’t stress about it. Or worry that it’s just your home that’s in uproar.

The writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "Crimbo limbo is always a funny week and I'm at the stage where I am not even feeling guilty about it."

The tons of Christmas stuff lying around that you tidy and move into “neat piles” every now and again, just so you can feel like you’ve accomplished something (meaning you can reward yourself with a cup of tea and some chocolates from the long lasting supply that you seem to have collected)?

It’s happening everywhere.

The full washing basket that hasn’t been looked at for days, but you keep throwing stuff into it, telling yourself you will get round to putting a washing on at some point?

overflowing washing basket.
The traditional Crimbo limbo washing basket. Image: Shutterstock.

Same.

It must be Crimbo limbo – I’m craving broccoli

Then there’s the cheese on every shelf in the fridge and half-eaten cheese boards that you keep picking away at because it’s totally acceptable at this time of the year, right?

There are bin bags full of rubbish that you don’t know what to do with because your outside bins are already overflowing and you aren’t quite sure when the bin lorries are due to come around.

You’re living in comfy clothes, or the same clothes every day, but can still go from drab to fab in about five minutes because you agreed to catch up with a friend and you’d totally forgotten about it

You’re discussing New Year’s resolutions to make yourself feel better about all of the above and it’s not January 1 yet.

And is anyone else craving a bit of broccoli or just something “clean” on their plate.

plate with food scraps on a table with half-eaten turkey and cranberry sauce.
More turkey anyone? Image: Shutterstock.

I’m not saying I’ll ever be sick of cheese.

But I might be getting a little bit sick of not seeing much of the green stuff at the side of my dinner.

Normal service will be resumed

It’s really ok if all of the above applies to you right now. We are all in the same boat.

Crimbo limbo is always a funny week and I’m at the stage where I am not even feeling guilty about it.

I’ve had my token trip to the gym. I’ve cleaned round a few things. And I’ve been out for some fresh air and taken my dog for a walk.

dog in the snow wearing a red scarf.
You could clean the house but a Crimbo limbo dog walk would be way more rewarding. Image: Shutterstock.

Nobody else needs to know how untidy it is behind the scenes.

We’ve earned a bit of laziness and we can get back to normalily in the
New Year.

Or maybe the middle of January is more realistic. Or the end. Let’s not get carried away.

For now, enjoy your Crimbo limbo and have a very happy New Year.

