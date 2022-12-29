A true taste of India and more: discover Tayview Hotel in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

A true taste of India and more: discover Tayview Hotel in Dundee

In partnership with Tayview Hotel
December 29 2022, 12.12pm Updated: December 29 2022, 2.51pm
A photo of Indian dishes at Tayview Hotel in Dundee
Delicious dishes on the menu at Tayview Hotel!

As Tayview Hotel on Broughty Ferry road launches a new breakfast and lunch service, we talk to co-owner Santanu Roy about bringing authentic Indian cuisine to Dundee.

Santanu, known as Roy, and his business partner have spent decades working in top class hotels and restaurants. After running the Ashoka Shak at Camperdown in Dundee and an Indian restaurant in Glasgow, Roy took on a new challenge in 2018 – Tayview Hotel and Restaurant.

Since then, he and his business partner Mr Dev have been working to turn Tayview Hotel into a go-to spot for great food. Most notably, that has included transforming an area of the car park into a beer garden with seating and decking during the pandemic.

A photo of Tayview Hotel
Tayview Hotel has plenty dishes to try

Giving Dundee a taste of authentic Indian cuisine

The food is just as important as the setting. That’s why Tayview is also focusing on offering authentic Indian dishes alongside popular British Indian curries, like Tikka Masala.

Roy says: “When we took over Tayview, the chef and menu were different. We got a license to employ qualified chefs from India. Five came over and now work here. The food quality has really gone up.”

As well as offering British Indian and Scottish favourites, the Tayview chefs also serve regional specials. These authentic meals really showcase the range of dishes found in India.

A photo of a brunch at Tayview Hotel in Dundee.
Tayview brunch.

Indian food is different from the rest of the world not only in taste but also in cooking methods, explained Roy.

“It reflects a perfect blend of various cultures and ages. Each region of India offers a unique assortment of dishes and cooking techniques. Regional cuisine uses its own locally grown herbs, spices, fruits and vegetables. The staple Indian foods are rice, wheat and lentils – and no Indian dish is complete without spices. Indian food is a combination of all six tastes: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, spicy and astringent.

Throughout India, be it North India or South India, spices are used generously in food. But one must not forget that every single spice used in Indian dishes carries nutritional as well as medicinal properties.”

It’s clear that Roy is passionate about Indian cuisine and his role in the food scene in Dundee. He says: “I am really proud of myself and my partner that we are Indian owners of an Indian restaurant.”

And that passion is winning over diners in the area. Tayview’s reputation for quality Indian dishes and flavours, particularly for offering vegan and vegetarian Indian food in Dundee, is steadily growing thanks to word of mouth. So much so, the team were asked to cater for 150 students at the University of St Andrews for Diwali.

Roy added: “We in Tayview blend the authenticity with a modern twist keeping in mind the palate of our local dishes like chicken chettinad, dal makhani, paneer butter masala, king prawn balchao, rara gosht, smoky lamb rajasthani curry, chicken kofta and tangra chilli paneer – you hardly get in any Indian restaurants in Dundee, forget the so-called Indian takeaways!”

Breakfast and lunch at Café Kitchen at Tayview

A dish of breakfast at Cafe Kitchen, Tayview Hotel.
The breakfast at Cafe Kitchen, Tayview Hotel.

Now, there are even more options for enjoying food at the hotel dating back to the 1800s, as it branches out into breakfast and lunch. The new Café Kitchen at Tayview will serve breakfast 9am to 11.30am and lunch from 11.30am onwards. The menu offers options like a full Scottish breakfast, omelettes and pies from Scott Brothers Butchers, with much of the produce sourced locally.

Roy explains. “Our aim is that people come and enjoy some time here. It’s a lovely cosy café and in summer there’s a beer garden, where they can relax and enjoy a drink or coffee.”

People are welcome to stop by for a leisurely drink or meal all day long, whether you’re socialising or for work (there is also free WiFi on offer). There’s also a function space available to book for bigger events.

What’s next for Tayview Hotel and Restaurant

A photo of the Tayview chefs
The Tayview chefs.

Next year, Roy is hoping to expand further with plans to launch cooking classes. He says: “We really want to start cooking classes next year. Everyone is mad about curry, but what else is there in Indian cuisine?”

As well as being fun, the classes will be educational and will help to showcase the wide range of dishes and flavours from India. From fish to vegan and vegetarian specialities, there is so much to explore.

There are no firm plans yet for the cooking classes or school, so keep an eye on Tayview’s Facebook for updates.

In the meantime, enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at Tayview. Book a table or call 01382 451 180 to find out more about set price menus and great deals in January. Takeaways from Tayview are also available to order from JustEat or directly from the hotel.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
To go with story by Mariam Okhai. FIKA Dundee reopening Picture shows; Albany Keith. Dundee. Mariam Okhai/DCT Media Date; 22/08/2022
Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA
Julia's scallops starter at Deans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022
Newport Bakery Arbroath/Angus new openings
The top 5 food and drink venues that opened in Angus in 2022
Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath.
Angus chef Jamie Scott puts difficult 2022 behind him as focus turns to 'next…
Lass O'Gowrie owners Bob and Ali Abercrombie inside their Errol cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The restaurants and cafes that opened in Perthshire in 2022
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe Picture shows; Ken Hom country style aubergine. Lee Kum Kee. Supplied by Lee Kum Kee Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
From left to right, owners of Dook Robbie Larg, Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg.
The 10 top food and drink openings in Fife in 2022
Andrew McDonald inside Andreou's in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The 11 restaurants and cafes that opened in Dundee in 2022
Chef Xen Larg of For Food Sake in The Cafe at Number 16 in Aberdour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
For Food Sake: How one Fife chef went from redundancy to owning his own…

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze

Editor's Picks

Most Commented