A true taste of India and more: discover Tayview Hotel in Dundee

As Tayview Hotel on Broughty Ferry road launches a new breakfast and lunch service, we talk to co-owner Santanu Roy about bringing authentic Indian cuisine to Dundee.

Santanu, known as Roy, and his business partner have spent decades working in top class hotels and restaurants. After running the Ashoka Shak at Camperdown in Dundee and an Indian restaurant in Glasgow, Roy took on a new challenge in 2018 – Tayview Hotel and Restaurant.

Since then, he and his business partner Mr Dev have been working to turn Tayview Hotel into a go-to spot for great food. Most notably, that has included transforming an area of the car park into a beer garden with seating and decking during the pandemic.

Giving Dundee a taste of authentic Indian cuisine

The food is just as important as the setting. That’s why Tayview is also focusing on offering authentic Indian dishes alongside popular British Indian curries, like Tikka Masala.

Roy says: “When we took over Tayview, the chef and menu were different. We got a license to employ qualified chefs from India. Five came over and now work here. The food quality has really gone up.”

As well as offering British Indian and Scottish favourites, the Tayview chefs also serve regional specials. These authentic meals really showcase the range of dishes found in India.

Indian food is different from the rest of the world not only in taste but also in cooking methods, explained Roy.

“It reflects a perfect blend of various cultures and ages. Each region of India offers a unique assortment of dishes and cooking techniques. Regional cuisine uses its own locally grown herbs, spices, fruits and vegetables. The staple Indian foods are rice, wheat and lentils – and no Indian dish is complete without spices. Indian food is a combination of all six tastes: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, spicy and astringent.

Throughout India, be it North India or South India, spices are used generously in food. But one must not forget that every single spice used in Indian dishes carries nutritional as well as medicinal properties.”

It’s clear that Roy is passionate about Indian cuisine and his role in the food scene in Dundee. He says: “I am really proud of myself and my partner that we are Indian owners of an Indian restaurant.”

And that passion is winning over diners in the area. Tayview’s reputation for quality Indian dishes and flavours, particularly for offering vegan and vegetarian Indian food in Dundee, is steadily growing thanks to word of mouth. So much so, the team were asked to cater for 150 students at the University of St Andrews for Diwali.

Roy added: “We in Tayview blend the authenticity with a modern twist keeping in mind the palate of our local dishes like chicken chettinad, dal makhani, paneer butter masala, king prawn balchao, rara gosht, smoky lamb rajasthani curry, chicken kofta and tangra chilli paneer – you hardly get in any Indian restaurants in Dundee, forget the so-called Indian takeaways!”

Breakfast and lunch at Café Kitchen at Tayview

Now, there are even more options for enjoying food at the hotel dating back to the 1800s, as it branches out into breakfast and lunch. The new Café Kitchen at Tayview will serve breakfast 9am to 11.30am and lunch from 11.30am onwards. The menu offers options like a full Scottish breakfast, omelettes and pies from Scott Brothers Butchers, with much of the produce sourced locally.

Roy explains. “Our aim is that people come and enjoy some time here. It’s a lovely cosy café and in summer there’s a beer garden, where they can relax and enjoy a drink or coffee.”

People are welcome to stop by for a leisurely drink or meal all day long, whether you’re socialising or for work (there is also free WiFi on offer). There’s also a function space available to book for bigger events.

What’s next for Tayview Hotel and Restaurant

Next year, Roy is hoping to expand further with plans to launch cooking classes. He says: “We really want to start cooking classes next year. Everyone is mad about curry, but what else is there in Indian cuisine?”

As well as being fun, the classes will be educational and will help to showcase the wide range of dishes and flavours from India. From fish to vegan and vegetarian specialities, there is so much to explore.

There are no firm plans yet for the cooking classes or school, so keep an eye on Tayview’s Facebook for updates.

In the meantime, enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at Tayview. Book a table or call 01382 451 180 to find out more about set price menus and great deals in January. Takeaways from Tayview are also available to order from JustEat or directly from the hotel.