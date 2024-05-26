The Stone of Destiny and salty stovies: What’s in store at the Perth Museum café?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Stone of Destiny and salty stovies: What’s in store at the Perth Museum café?

Restaurant reviewer Isla Glen enjoyed the Stone Café's "hearty Scottish dishes" - bar some overly salty stovies.

Dishes from Stone Cafe at Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dishes from Stone Cafe at Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Shrouded in mystery and historical significance, the Stone of Destiny is an icon of Scotland, a crowner of Kings and has now settled into its new home of Perth Museum.

It was a rocky road to get here, as after being seized from Scone Abbey and taken to London, it remained there for 700 years – only making a break for it when four students smuggled it out of Westminster Abbey and home to Scotland in 1950.

Officially, it was returned in 1996 and rested in Edinburgh until this year.

Now, the centrepiece of Perth Museum, floods of people – 40,000 people in its opening month to be precise – have been to see the magical Stone of Scone.

Perhaps it was the stone’s destiny to return to our nation.

Perth Museum.
Perth Museum is home to the Stone of Destiny. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

For me, after taking in this ancient relic, my destiny was to visit the aptly named Stone Café to deliver the verdict on this new eatery.

What is Stone Café at the Perth Museum like?

The £27 million museum has been hailed a success and was recently awarded five stars by VisitScotland.

However, Stone Café has been plagued by criticism and delays with two failed bids to find an external operator, a £230,000 handout from council bosses and a raft of angry critics who say it is unfair competition for existing businesses in Perth’s Café Quarter.

The eatery is inside what used to be the Lesser City Hall.

It is a stunning venue – airy and bright, with huge windows and elegant lighting hanging from the ceiling.

Inside the Stone Café.
Inside the Stone Café is airy and bright. Image: Julie Howden

All the dishes have a Scottish element to them and the café showcases Perthshire produce.

There are also lots of gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

Stone operates with an order at the till system, meaning you can take your time and enjoy your meal at your own pace.

Pork and apple sausage roll ‘bowled me over’

While my friend Jodie opted for a lemonade, I decided to try a latte which is made with the Destiny Blend from Perth’s Bean Shop.

The milk was silky smooth, combining perfectly with the robust and rich espresso.

Bonus points for fantastic latte art.

Pork and apple sausage roll at Stone Café, Perth Museum.
Pork and apple sausage roll at Stone Café, Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

I’m a sausage roll fanatic and had heard high praise for the dish at Stone Café.

I wasn’t disappointed.

Priced at £9.75, there are four options – pork and apple, haggis and sweet potato, miso, mushroom and walnut and vegan cheese and onion – and all are served with chutney, salad and coleslaw.

The pastry was flaky and had a buttery sheen that signifies every layer will melt in your mouth.

Encased within was juicy and flavourful sausage meat, pairing beautifully with the sweetness of the apple.

The portion size was much larger than I expected – not that I’m complaining – and every bite was superb.

The chutney provided a tangy but refreshing element, while the creamy coleslaw added a little zest.

I’d love to try the other variants as this bowled me over.

Lentil soup at the Perth Museum cafe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Jodie had the lentil soup (£4.50), which came with Casella & Polegato
sourdough bread.

With fresh spongey bread, this dish was the perfect blend of flavour with the earthiness of the lentils, sweet notes, a hint of salt and fragrant herbs.

Salty stovies were a let down

For my main, stovies (£11.95) seemed the obvious choice but I was left bitterly disappointed.

This quintessential Scottish dish was made up of potatoes, shoulder steak, carrots, turnip and leeks – all the goodness of hearty stovies.

However, it felt as though the chef had been over generous with the salt.

Stovies at Stone Café, Perth Museum.
Stovies at Stone Café, Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Stovies are a salty dish typically, but here it was overpowering what should have been a rich, meaty gravy.

Texture-wise, the meat was soft and fell apart in your mouth, and the same went for the vegetables.

With a little less salt, this could have been a tasty dish that embodies everything the café is trying to do.

Jodie selected the chicken breast stuffed with gluten free skirlie (£11.95) and had high praise for the dish.

Chicken with skirlie dish at the Perth Museum cafe.
Chicken with skirlie dish at the Perth Museum cafe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The dish – which came with honeyed vegetables, baby potatoes and whisky sauce -had tender chicken which was moist and full of flavour.

It coupled well with the sauce – creamy and rich.

While she wasn’t a fan of the honeyed vegetables, I enjoyed how soft and sweet they were.

Impressive cakes at Stone Café, Perth

With no menu desserts on offer during our visit, we opted for the Malteser traybake and the honey and orange cake. Together, this came to £7.70.

The traybake was soft enough to bite but still had the satisfying crunch of the Maltesers, topped off with a buttery and rich chocolatey flavour.

Jodie’s cake was fluffy and had a burst of citrus flavour as well as the notes of honey. It had an excellent icing to cake ratio, with beautiful presentation.

Malteser traybake and a latte at Stone Café in Perth Museum.
Malteser traybake and a latte at Stone Café. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Museum cafe review verdict

With hearty Scottish dishes, Stone Café will make you feel as at home as the Stone of Destiny now is.

The staff are friendly and helpful, while the venue is bright and lively.

I appreciated the local ethos and focus on Scottish dishes, all in tune with what Perth Museum is offering.

Although the stovies were a let down, our starters were delicious and the cakes impressed us.

Most of the visitors around us were having lighter bites or cakes and coffee, and after our experience, I’d say that’s the way to go.

Stone Cafe serves up light bites, main dishes and traybakes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Information

Address: Perth Museum, St John’s Place, Perth, PH1 5SZ

Telephone: 01738 632488

Website: https://perthmuseum.co.uk/plan-your-visit/stone-cafe/

Price: £52.65 for two soft drinks, two starters, two mains, and two traybakes.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 3.5/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 4.5/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

