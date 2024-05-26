Dundee City Council to splash out £400k on new Christmas lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council to splash out £400k on new Christmas lights

The local authority is seeking to appoint a contractor that will design, supply, install and maintain a new festive lighting scheme for the city centre.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee City Council is looking to spend close to half-a-million pounds on Christmas light decorations over the next four years.

The local authority is seeking to appoint a contractor that will design, supply, install and maintain a new festive lighting scheme for the city centre.

In a notice listed on the Public Contracts Scotland website, it’s detailed that the scheme must be “impactful and a celebration of the festive season”.

The notice added that it must include proposals to “enhance” the living Christmas tree at City Churches as a “focal point”.

Council stepping up festive offering

Dundee City Council say the decorations will be up for the duration of the holiday period, which will be the six weeks leading up to Christmas.

The contract will run for three years, with the option to extend for a further 12 months.

Its total value is listed at £400,000 – which will be funded from the council’s economic development Christmas lights revenue budget.

Dundee City Council is looking to step up its offering this festive season following last year’s Winterfest debacle.

And they are planning to partner with a professional event management company to run a new Christmas village at City Square.

This will include an ice rink, funfair, and food and drink stalls and will be open seven days a week.

Calls for City Square tree to return

The local authority has also been urged to return the traditional Christmas tree to City Square following a controversial decision to move it to outside the Steeple Church in 2021.

After its first year at the new location, the tree was made permanent by the planting of ‘living tree’ in October 2022.

However just nine months later, the tree had died – with Dundee City Council placing the blame on hot weather.

It was subsequently replaced and last year was joined by four “innovative” trees made from building waste, recycled tin cans and skateboards.

