Dundee City Council to splash out £400k on new Christmas lights

Dundee City Council is looking to spend close to half-a-million pounds on Christmas light decorations over the next four years.

The local authority is seeking to appoint a contractor that will design, supply, install and maintain a new festive lighting scheme for the city centre.

In a notice listed on the Public Contracts Scotland website, it’s detailed that the scheme must be “impactful and a celebration of the festive season”.

The notice added that it must include proposals to “enhance” the living Christmas tree at City Churches as a “focal point”.

Council stepping up festive offering

Dundee City Council say the decorations will be up for the duration of the holiday period, which will be the six weeks leading up to Christmas.

The contract will run for three years, with the option to extend for a further 12 months.

Its total value is listed at £400,000 – which will be funded from the council’s economic development Christmas lights revenue budget.

Dundee City Council is looking to step up its offering this festive season following last year’s Winterfest debacle.

And they are planning to partner with a professional event management company to run a new Christmas village at City Square.

This will include an ice rink, funfair, and food and drink stalls and will be open seven days a week.

Calls for City Square tree to return

The local authority has also been urged to return the traditional Christmas tree to City Square following a controversial decision to move it to outside the Steeple Church in 2021.

After its first year at the new location, the tree was made permanent by the planting of ‘living tree’ in October 2022.

However just nine months later, the tree had died – with Dundee City Council placing the blame on hot weather.

It was subsequently replaced and last year was joined by four “innovative” trees made from building waste, recycled tin cans and skateboards.