Which famous St Andrews ice cream tastes better? We asked YOU if Luvians or Jannettas is best

St Andrews, Fife, is home to plenty of amazing food and drink, and ice cream parlours Jannettas and Luvians are no exception.

It’s a frequently recited phrase to any visitors to the tourist town, as they stare at the huge Jannettas Gelateria queues on South Street.

A local will likely offer the friendly advice: “Did you know there’s ice cream just as good at Luvians round the corner?”

So my question is: is Luvians just as good, or does Jannettas Gelateria come out on top?

I decided to find out for myself. And no, you won’t just be taking my word for it.

I conducted a blind taste test on 12 members of the public who were out and about in St Andrews.

They tried out Jannettas and Luvians ice cream to see which they preferred, without the brand preconceptions.

You can also cast your vote in our poll at the bottom of this page.

Blind taste test: Jannettas St Andrews versus Luvians

Too keep things fair, we bought a tub of vanilla ice cream from both St Andrews spots.

The half pint vanilla tub from Jannettas cost us £6.60, while it was £9 from Luvians.

We set up on St Andrews’ Market Street with spoons, little tubs, and passed out testers of both Jannettas and Luvians ice cream, without telling our triers which they were trying.

St Andrews students Sasha Webb, 20, and Callum Henderson, 21, both had a blind taste test of the ice cream.

“It’s quite creamy,” said Sasha, when she tried the Jannettas vanilla ice cream.

“I’ve no complaints, really,” laughed Callum, “it’s ice cream!”

When they moved onto Luvians, Sasha noted this was “a bit lighter”.

Sasha thought the second one was Jannettas, as it was her favourite, while Callum needed more time to deliberate.

He said the first one had the potential to become a bit sickly.

Both of them (eventually) agreed that they preferred the second choice, which was Luvians.

Natalie Green and Bella Crozier, both 17, were up for taste testing some of the ice cream.

Unbeknownst to Natalie and Bella, it was the Jannettas ice cream they tried first off.

“It’s really good,” said Natalie, “it’s really creamy.

“It’s quite thick, but in a good way.”

When they got onto the Luvians ice cream, Natalie said: “The first one was more milky.”

They both agreed the first one, Jannettas, was their favourite. They said they would normally choose Jannettas.

Deborah and Donald Lawson had a taste of both ice creams too.

They both agreed the Jannettas ice cream was “creamy”.

Donald, 65, said it was “not too sweet”.

The Luvians ice cream, Deborah said was “sweeter”.

They both preferred the first ice cream, which was from Jannettas Gelateria.

St Andrews ice cream battle verdict

Six others carried out the blind taste test of the Jannettas and Luvians ice cream.

Watch the video above to know their thoughts.

The final results were as follows:

Out of the 12 people we asked, 7 voted for Jannettas as their favourite, and 5 for Luvians.

You can watch the full video above to see people’s live reactions to both ice creams.

Although Jannettas came out on top this time, it is clear that both St Andrews ice cream shops are well-loved in the community.

Let us know your favourite by taking part in our poll below:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.