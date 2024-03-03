Family life in St Andrews’ busiest ice cream shop: ‘Jannettas is basically like the fourth child’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Family life in St Andrews’ busiest ice cream shop: ‘Jannettas is basically like the fourth child’

26-year-old Lewis Hazel looks back at his childhood as part of the Jannettas family business and to the future as the fifth generation.

The fifth generation of the Italian family gelateria is raring to go at Jannettas in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The fifth generation of the Italian family gelateria is raring to go at Jannettas in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Lewis Hazel is the latest in a long line of Jannettas to serve up delicious gelato in St Andrews.

With an impressive history of more than a century pleasing customers, the Italian family business is looking towards the fifth generation.

But 26-year-old Lewis, now the one holding the reins, doesn’t find this new chapter daunting.

“There’s a lot to do, it’s pretty full-on,” laughs Lewis, “but it comes with an overarching feeling of pride.

Lewis Hazel, 26, is loving the family business at Jannettas Gelataria in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I mean, not too many people get the privilege to say that the building they’re working in has the family name above the door.

“People ask is it daunting to take the business over from my parents, to become the fifth generation, but I see it far more as a privilege.

“It’s a matter of making the most of it and making the other four generations proud in the 116 year anniversary that it is this year.”

Welcome change of pace in Jannettas family business in St Andrews

Lewis has been back working in the St Andrews gelateria for more than a year now.

And each day is a reminder of what generations before him have poured their heart and soul into.

“It’s definitely different from what I did previously,” he says.

“I graduated from university, went to Glasgow and worked in the corporate world in a Monday to Friday job.

“This one is Sunday to Sunday… some people might hate that, but it doesn’t feel like work, or a chore.

“You forget that you sometimes work a 30-day month, it’s just what it is when you’re running a family business.

“It’s great to look back at what the generations have done before, and think about my great great grandad walking through the same shop I do.”

Charlie Jannetta riding his Jannettas gelato bike circa 1920s. Image: Lewis Hazel.

Wherever Lewis looks, there are reminders of the generations that came before him.

Their legacy lives on – right there on the walls.

“Charlie Jannetta, who was my great great grandad, actually etched his initials into the building,” says Lewis.

“So every time you come in through the side door, to the production unit, I see his initials marked there from as far back as the 1930s.

“It’s very special.

“It is a real privilege and I’ve always got the previous generations in the back of my mind when I’m working.”

Jannettas was the ‘fourth child’ growing up

So what was it like growing up with Jannettas?

“From day one, the shop has always been in the background,” says Lewis.

“There are little conversations about it around the dinner table, or over the phone.

“Jannettas is basically like the fourth child. It’s always been a part of the family.”

As children, Lewis, alongside his brother and sister would help out with the gelato shop where they could.

“It was as young as 12, 13, 14, and my parents would come back with some tubs to label for a wholesale order.

“We would just sit in the house and treat it as a little bit of game of who can label it up the quickest.

“I wouldn’t really call it work as such. But if my dad made a new ice cream flavour, he would bring it home and get everyone to try it and give feedback.”

Lewis Hazel, alongside mum Nicola Hazel and dad Owen Hazel of family-run business Jannettas Gelataria in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Lewis is well aware of the responsibility of carrying on the well-known business now that his parents, Owen and Nicola Hazel, are taking more of a backseat.

“When I was in first year at university, we’d all be saying where we’re from,” recalls Lewis.

“And I would say I was from St Andrews, and countless times people would say, ‘Oh St Andrews, have you been to that ice cream shop, Jannettas?’

“And I would say, ‘yeah I’ve actually got a pretty good connection to Jannettas’,” he laughs.

“At the start, it was free ice cream. That’s how you see it as a kid.

“Then you grow up a little and see it as hard work and elbow grease.

“Now, I literally have the opportunity to not only try the ice cream, get out the elbow grease, but also now I am really a part of the business operations.”

Extreme importance of local family businesses

Jannettas understandably means a lot to Lewis, and the rest of the Jannettas family.

He understands the responsibility of carrying on the family’s reputation within the community and beyond.

Charlie Jannetta sitting at his gelato beach trailer circa 1930s/1940s. Image: Lewis Hazel.

“I think family businesses are extremely important,” he says.

“It’s a very nice thing to connect yourself with.

“People to come in and know families are working their socks off to produce whatever they’re producing.

“It’s very unique in the sense that people who live in the town are the people producing the town in the way.

“And I think it’s something that people are very loyal to and it really makes the town.”

Lewis Hazel is the fifth generation taking on Jannettas gelateria. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

As well as looking to the past and the successes of the previous Jannettas generations, Lewis is hopeful that he will bring a new twist to the family gelateria.

“Myself and my little brother will be the fifth generation. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do.

“Reaching 10 generations would be pretty damn unique, it would be great to see – not that I will actually be there see it…

“But we will keep our heads down and make sure the fifth generation does the last four proud.”

More from Food & Drink

Food at Haute Dolci, Perth.
Haute Dolci: Fair City's newest brunch spot is like 'nowhere else in Perth'
The best places to eat and drink on a day in Cupar, including the Greenhouse Bar & Grill, with their huge Dirty Burgers. Image: Greenhouse Bar and Grill.
The best places to eat and drink in and around Cupar
Plenty of excited foodies showed up to the launch event of Cupp bubble tea in Dundee, including Daisy Smith and Sam Donnelly. Image: Paul Reid.
Could 'boba' replace coffee? First look - and taste - as Cupp bubble tea…
Rising Star, Archie Renton, opened up his own Italian espresso bar in St Andrews, Palompo's Italian Expresso bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Palompo's 22-year-old founder is following in family's footsteps with St Andrews espresso bar
The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 will take place at The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, next month. Image: Supplied.
Star chefs reveal their mouthwatering menus for the Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024
The Dormy at Gleneagles Hotel
The Dormy at Gleneagles Hotel is the best of casual luxury
On this edition of the Drive-Thru Review, we test the offering from new 'Instagrammable' Dundee coffee shop Höfn.
Is new 'Instagrammable' Dundee coffee shop Höfn worth the hype?
Murrayshall country estate head chef Craig Jackson.
What makes a real 'Master Chef'? Perthshire head was fired from first job but…
Rebecca Wojturska from Dalgety Bay says that seeing calorie counts on menus is distressing for people with eating disorders. Image: David Wardle.
Fife woman warns calorie counts on menus are harmful to people with eating disorders
The Boat Brae restaurant in Newport has announced its closure. How did we find it on our review earlier this month? Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
We loved our visit to the Boat Brae in Newport and I'm gutted it's…
2

Conversation