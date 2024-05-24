Dundee twins David and Darren share what it’s like to live life with an identical brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee twins David and Darren share what it’s like to live life with an identical brother

'Best pals' David and Darren Barty, 24, on sharing clothes, holidays and even appointments with the tattooist.

Dundee identical twins Darren Barty (left) and David Barty (right) with mum Louise Kerr. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee identical twins Darren Barty (left) and David Barty (right) with mum Louise Kerr. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

“Okay, let me make sure I’ve got this right,” I say. “You’re Darren, right? In the yellow T-shirt?”

“David”, the twin replies.

“Oh, sorry! Hi David, nice to meet you.”

I am speaking to the identical brothers – they are very identical – on Facetime.

Their mum appears in the background. “That is Darren – he’s winding you up!”

The 24-year-olds burst out laughing.

I – like so many others before me – have been duped.

Twins would swap classes as teacher couldn’t tell them apart

The only one who has never mixed them up, it seems, is mum Louise Kerr.

The 46-year-old says: “I was always able to tell them apart, I just knew straight away. I knew from their personalities as well.

“One of their teachers at nursery struggled though,

“I went in to pick them up one day and I was like, ‘Why have you got Darren in your class?’ and the teacher said, ‘We’ve had him all day and I think we had him yesterday as well’.

“When I asked David why he wasn’t in his own class he said, ‘Darren gets a better snack than me so I swapped over’.

The pair attended Downfield Primary School until P5 and St Andrews Primary School for P6, before attending St Paul’s Academy.

Darren (left) and David (right) are well-known in their community. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

On another occasion, Louise says, David came home from school without Darren and said his brother had been kept behind because he was in trouble.

“But he wasn’t,” she says. “It was David who was in trouble, but the teacher thought Darren was David and so he had to go and do his brother’s detention.”

Darren has not forgotten about this.

“David always used to get me into trouble,” he says.

“One year I was aiming to go to this school trip to M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park and I was behaving well to make sure I would be allowed to go.

The twins have always been best friends. Image: Louise Kerr

“I had just two weeks to go and then David put two detentions on my name so I didn’t get to go!”

It’s a useful trick David still employs on occasion. “If I get caught leaving work early I just blame Darren.”

Darren, a roofer, runs No Drip Roofing, while David, a joiner, works for Dundee City Council.

They will soon work together as they launch joint-venture NDR Roofing and NDR Contractors.

Shock news of twins at 5-month scan

Louise, who runs Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road, fell pregnant with the boys when she was 21.

She says: “It was weird because I had always said I wanted twins – and I wanted boy twins.

“I only found out when I was five months pregnant that I was having twins.”

Usually an expecting parent finds out they are having twins at a 12-week scan.

Louise explains: “At the very first scan, one of them was hiding behind the other one, so we couldn’t see that it was twins.

“Then I was actually looking at the scan screen and I said, ‘Is that two heads I just seen there?’ and she said ‘Yes, did you not know you were having twins?’ and I said ‘No’.

“I already had a little girl who was five months old and a three-year-old boy and I thought, ‘Oh my god, now I am going to have twins’.

“It was a shock at first but I was happy because I had always wanted twins.”

David and Darren with older siblings Conor and Tia. Image: Louise Kerr

Louise, who met and married her partner in her 30s, was a single parent for most of their childhood.

She says: “It was chaotic because I was only 21 and I had four kids.

“We kind of grew up together, I was just learning as we went.”

It must have been tough?

“The hardest part was probably the sleepless nights,” she says.

“As you were feeding one, and putting him down, then the other one would be waking up.

“Normal people would have one baby with four hours of sleep in between feeds, whereas I was having just two hours in between every feed.”

Twin telepathy?

Despite the challenges, Louise describes raising the boys as “an absolute joy”.

She says: “They had a language growing up – it was kind of like baby talk.

“They would sit together and talk to each other in baby talk, but it was like they were properly talking to each other.

“Then they would look at me and laugh.

“I was like, ‘They’re laughing at me! What are they saying?’

“They have always been like that. They always know what the other is thinking.”

Louise always dreamed of having twins. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She recalls giving them both money as children to buy themselves a sweet at the shops.

“They both went into different shops and came out with the exact same sweetie.

“It’s just the way they are, they are both so in sync with each other.

“They are best pals, they are always together.

“Wherever David is – Darren is not far from him.”

The family are super close. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Darren recalls the first time he and David spent the night away from each other.

He says: “When I was eight, I went to stay at a mate’s house for the first time, and it was the first time I was away from David.

“So he locked himself in the bathroom and started crying.

“He wouldn’t come out of the bathroom all night.”

It seems they’ve gotten used to spending time apart though – as they now live separately with their respective girlfriends.

‘People would double take everywhere we went’

Louise, who admits she used to dress the twins in matching outfits, says people have always found them fascinating.

“People always used to say, ‘Are they twins?’ and I would say, ‘Well, look at them, of course they’re twins!’

“It happened every day.

“People used to double take, they used to be really fascinated with them.

“Because the boys had really blonde hair when they were younger they stood out a lot more as well.”

Louise has four other children: Conor, 28, Celeste, 25, Tia, 20, and Summer, 12.

“All the siblings fight with each other, but they love each other so much and they’re always there for each other,” she says.

“We are a really close family. A lot of people see that. They can see it a mile away.”

The twins were sometimes mixed up by their teachers. Image: Louise Kerr

The twins do everything together, including boxing, playing football and going to the pub.

They even got their first tattoo together.

David says: “We do copy one another, it’s like a competition.

“Darren wanted to get veneers and I didn’t want them done.

“But I couldn’t have him being better looking than me, so I had to go and get them done as well.”

He adds: “I’m always with him, he is my best mate.

“The only downside if that he steals all my clothes.”

They also travel often, booking a holiday together at least once a year.

The twins enjoy travelling together. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Recent excursions include Benidorm, Tenerife and Magaluf.

They also have plans to drive to Germany for the Scotland game at the Euro’s next month.

But some of their adventures take place slightly closer to home.

“Last year we bought a boat and then sank it at Broughty Ferry beach.

“David didn’t put the plug in.

“We jumped in and water started coming in.

“I said, ‘David there’s too much water coming into the boat’ and he said, ‘Nah, it’s meant to be like that’, but it wasn’t.

“It sank all the way to the bottom.

“We had to wait for the tide to go out to get it back.

“We didn’t even get out of the pier.”

Who is the oldest twin?

Finally, having saved the most important question for last, I ask who is the oldest.

Darren: “I’m four minutes older, so I’m the big brother.

“I remind David of that every day.”

Laughing, he adds: “I’m also taller, just to add that in”.

