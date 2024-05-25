The best food and drink to try on a day in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Dunfermline

Here are some of the best places to eat during a morning, noon and night in Dunfermline.

Dunfermline is home to many great food and drink venues, including Pan Asian eatery Fabric, which serves up delicious steak ramen and lots more. Image: Fabric.
Dunfermline is home to many great food and drink venues, including Pan Asian eatery Fabric, which serves up delicious steak ramen and lots more. Image: Fabric.
By Joanna Bremner

Dunfermline is a great place to stop off for some food and drink, with many fun places to eat great food.

The Fife city, known for its picturesque abbey, is packed full of many fab food and drink spots.

Whether it’s chilli squid you’re after, or a good old steak pie, you’ll find something to tickle your fancy in Dunfermline.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

For breakfast on your day in Dunfermline, you should try out vegan cafe 269 Dunfermline.

Their spring waffles sound absolutely amazing – and they look stunning too.

The waffles are served with mango and passion fruit compote, vanilla ice cream, maple syrup, pistachio, and toasted shaved coconut.

The pretty vegan waffles available from 269 Dunfermline. Image: 269 Dunfermline.

Another breakfast dish, their brunch plate, consists of smoked tofu scramble, apricot and harissa roasted chickpeas, avocado, fresh spinach, toast, chives and spread.

They also serve beans on toast with organic beans, a berry granola bowl and more.

Address: 10-12 New Row, Dunfermline, United Kingdom

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Before lunchtime, you’ll likely have a hankering for a cake, and a coffee to wash it down with.

And in Dunfermline, you’ll find a drive-thru bakery! Count me in.

Stephen’s Bakery, a Fife staple, has not one but two drive-thrus in Dunfermline.

So you’ll definitely be able to get your hands on their cakes, pies and more when you’re on the go.

The empire biscuits from the Stephens Bakery Drive-Thru in Dunfermline. Image: Stephens Bakery.

Why not go for one of their empire biscuits?

Address: Rumblingwell, Dunfermline KY12 9AP

Address: Retail Park, 7 Pittsburgh Rd, Main St, Dunfermline KY11 8DX 

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

Once you’ve done some walking around the place – preferably in Dunfermline’s pretty abbey – you’re probably hungry for some lunch.

You are sure to find some variety in places to eat in Dunfermline at lunchtime.

If you’re in the mood for something filling, Edwards Bar & Grill is a great spot to try out on Dunfermline’s Hospital Hill.

Steak pie from Edwards Bar and Grill, Dunfermline.
Steak pie from Edwards Bar and Grill, Dunfermline. Image: Edwards Bar and Grill.

They serve up old favourites like chilli con carne and steak pie and chips, which will you warm you up on a grey day.

Address: 58 Hospital Hill, Dunfermline KY11 3AT

Pan Asian eatery Fabric on Dunfermline’s Canmore street serves up something more adventurous.

They offer a range of choices of ramen, curries and more.

They also have heaps of sushi to choose from, all for affordable prices.

Chicken Gyoza as a starter from Fabric in Dunfermline.
Chicken Gyoza as a starter from Fabric in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Chicken gyoza and chilli squid would be my go to choices for side dishes.

Address: 2 Canmore St, Dunfermline KY12 7NT

Snack

3pm to 6pm

For a snack on your day testing out the food and drink in Dunfermline, you should try Just Greek Food.

The Pilmuir Street spot offers traditional dishes like chicken gyros, kofte (skewers), Greek sausage and more.

If you’re looking for something sweet at snack time though, they offer Greek desserts like baklava and kadaifi, both of which are sweet, crispy and nutty.

Address: 11 Pilmuir St, Dunfermline KY12 7AJ

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Casa Mia is a great spot for dinner in Dunfermline, offering up homely Italian cuisine.

The family-run venue’s name translates to “my home”, which comes from the owners’ aim to make the diners feel at home in their restaurant.

Panciotte di mare at Casa Mia, Dunfermline.
Panciotte di mare at Casa Mia, Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Their food doesn’t disappoint, with a range of pizzas and pastas to choose from.

The panciotte di mare, a seafood dish consisting of pasta parcels stuffed with king prawns and scallops, comes highly recommended.

Address: 13 Nethertown Broad St, Dunfermline KY12 7DS

Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar in Dunfermline is known for taking customers on an exceptional culinary journey.

Chef Prasad Dhaneshwar visited Chennai for inspiration for his latest menu.

Chef Dhaneshwar Prasad at Dhoom Indian Streatery in Dunfermline.
Chef Dhaneshwar Prasad at Dhoom Indian Streatery in Dunfermline. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The menu consists of Madras coffee, gunpowder masala idli (a breakfast rice cake dish with an amazing chickpea chaat masala), chicken tikka and seekh kebab, and much more.

The seven-course lunch menu at Dhoom costs £16.95, while the 10-course evening menu is £28.95.

Address: 19-25 New Row, Dunfermline KY12 7EA

Drinks

8pm till late

An excellent spot for a drink on your visit to Dunfermline is The Haberdashery bistro.

Run by 25-year-old Chloe Wright and her partner, Kristopher Boniface, this eatery is Chloe’s dream come true.

While they also serve food, they have plenty of excellent drinks on offer.

Their house lager, Habrador, is very popular. This is a 4% session lager and a pretty easy drinker.

Though Chloe often gets mistaken for a waitress, she runs quirky bistro The Haberdashery in Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But it’s not just beer on offer in the Fife bistro, they also serve a range of cocktails.

The Thunder Dog is particularly spectacular. This combines a peanut butter whisky, toffee vodka, cinnamon, lemon and apple juice.

According to owner Chloe this tastes like peanut brittle – perfect for us sweet tooths!

Address: 123 New Row, Dunfermline KY12 7DZ

Another great spot to end your tour of Dunfermline food and drink is Luca’s Kitchen.

They have a range of tasty cocktails on offer, including the namesake Luca, which combines Absolut Citron, Cointreau, cranberry, fresh lime and burnt orange.

The blueberry mojito from Luca's Kitchen, Dunfermline.
The blueberry mojito from Luca’s Kitchen, Dunfermline. Image: Luca’s Kitchen.

You can also enjoy familiar favourites like a Daiquiri, or Aperol spritz.

Address: Linburn Rd, Dunfermline KY11 4UH 

Have any other Dunfermline food and drink recommendations? Leave them in the comments below.

Conversation