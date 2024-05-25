I meet Dundee police dog Amber after she impresses judges at UK-wide contest in Fife

I am at the 62nd National Police Dog Trials, being held at Police Scotland’s HQ at Tulliallan, near Kincardine.

I watch as Dundee dog Amber, obeying orders bellowed at her by handler PC Scott McMaster, faces a series of tests and obstacles.

The exercises are designed to reflect the operational challenges faced by dog handlers on a daily basis.

Amber is fast, muscular, and – when she bares her teeth before tackling a ‘culprit’ (an unlucky constable in a padded jacket) – truly frightening.

I am standing next to PC Andy Inglis – a dog handler and a police dog instructor from Larbert – whose eyes are glued to the Belgian Malinois as she competes.

Amber, eight, is one of Scotland’s top police dogs, having just won the regional trials for the second year in a row.

Dozens of spectators attend dog trials at Tulliallan

Andy and I are joined by dozens of spectators who have refused to let a yellow weather warning stop them from coming out for the day.

They clap as Amber scales a six foot high fence.

They cheer when she easily jumps through a make-shift window.

They fall silent in anticipation when, during one of the trickiest exercises, she is sent 100 metres from Scott to a target at the end of the field – and stops midway, distracted by a nearby group of people.

And they breathe a sigh of relief when she reaches the target.

21 dog handlers from across UK compete in dog trials

Finally, they burst into laughter when her jaw locks on the arm of the second ‘culprit’, while Scott shouts out a celebratory, “Yaaaas!”

Scott, 38, is one of 21 police officers taking part from across the UK, and one of three Scots.

This is the final day of three-day event, which started on Tuesday May 21.

“That was a really nice round,” says Andy, as Scott and Amber make their way off the field.

The pair have achieved an impressive score of 400 out of 450 from the judges and have come sixth in the competition.

It is PS Dalrymple and PD Eva from Avon and Somerset Police who are crowned the winners.

As we make our way towards Scott and Amber, I ask if Andy has ever competed in the national trials himself.

He has worked with his German Shepherd, PD Chase, for eight years.

PD Chase to retire after 8 years of service

He also has an adorable 10-month-old puppy – another German Shepherd – Kelpie, who will take over from Chase when he retires.

“I competed many years ago with my first dog Kai,” he says.

“But my biggest regret is not competing with Chase.

“Unfortunately he got a spinal cord infection and now it’s too late.

“I am just getting him ready for retirement”.

But he is keen to compete again one day with Kelpie, who will start her training soon.

All police dogs and their handlers undergo a 13-week training course – which is the longest police training course that there is.

It is clear that dog handlers, whose dogs live with them at home and join them on every single shift, form very close bonds with their pets.

Andy says: “Being a dog handler is the best job in the police until the last day – when you lose the dog.

“There are hard days, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Dundee PC Scott McMaster ‘thrilled’ with performance

When I speak to Scott, he says he is “thrilled” with Amber’s performance.

“She really showed just how good she is today,” he says.

“My family are here, my bosses are here, and I get to show what I see on a daily basis – my dog working really good.”

Scott has had Amber since she was 11 months old.

“Working with the police dogs was a dream come true for me,” he says.

“It is something I always wanted to do – dogs have always been part of my life.”

Since then, Amber has gone on to compete in the national police dog trials on three occasions – coming in second place last year.

She also won the ‘most obedient police dog’ trophy last year.

Scott laughs: “When I go on holiday and people ask me about my occupation, I can tell them I have the most obedient police dog in the UK.

“It is a very nice bragging right.”

Scott joined the force in 2010 and patiently waited for several years for a dog handler role to become available.

There are only around 70 dog handlers in Scotland and it is a popular position.

Scott insists there is no rivalry between competitors at the trials.

He says: “One of my best friends here is a guy who won two years ago, we keep in touch.

“It’s not a rivalry with dog handlers, we are all in the same boat, in the same job, we are just working together, coming to this event and sharing good ideas and practices.

“The only constant is you and your dog.

“Everything else changes – the competitors change, the judges change – it’s just you and your dog.”

‘It’s not training for the dogs – it’s playing’

Does Amber enjoy training?

“‘Training’ is not the best word for the dog,” Scott says.

“It is training officially, but for the dog, it’s play.

“She gets to hunt for the ball, hunt for the bad guy who is hiding, get over the wall -whatever it is.

“And when she gets out of the van – it’s game on.

“She is like, ‘Come on – let’s do it!”