Perth panto back on after Covid forced cancellation of two shows

Perth’s pantomime is set to return after two performances were cancelled due to a Covid outbreak among cast members.

Jack and the Beanstalk will go ahead at Perth Theatre on Thursday – thanks to understudies and a new cast member stepping in.

Organisers were forced to call off their show on Tuesday after performers tested positive for the virus.

The show on Wednesday night was also cancelled.

‘Delight’ at return of Perth panto

But the panto is now returning to its normal schedule until the final performance on Hogmanay.

Nick Williams, chief executive of Perth Theatre and Perth Concert Hall, said: “We’re delighted to confirm that Jack and the Beanstalk will resume from Thursday until Hogmanay.

“This is thanks to the incredible determination of (understudies) Tiger Mitchell, Tia Bobbi Henry and new recruit Peter Collins, who is rehearsing overnight.

“Ticketholders who have unfortunately missed out have been contacted directly with a range of options.

“While we’re remaining hopeful, should any further challenges arise, we will endeavour to notify visitors as soon as possible.

“We thank everyone for their continued support and understanding.”