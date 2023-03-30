Sue McMahon, who worked to improve Carnoustie, dies aged 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Sue McMahon, who worked to improve Carnoustie, dies aged 81

During her time in London, Sue worked as a secretary at a theatrical agency where her boss was Robin Fox, father of actors James and Edward Fox

By Chris Ferguson
During her time in London, Sue worked as a secretary at a theatrical agency where her boss was Robin Fox, father of actors James and Edward Fox

Sue McMahon of Carnoustie, who has died aged 81, was one of life’s doers.

She spent years as secretary of Carnoustie Community Council and worked with great energy to improve the town.

Sue will be remembered for her involvement in arranging the Christmas lights display and switching-on ceremony, as well as the open-air Christmas market.

She worked to provide flower baskets throughout the town, was involved in Carnoustie In Bloom and liaised with ScotRail to make sure the railway station was adorned with planters.

Arrival in Angus

Sue came to Carnoustie in 1964 after marrying her husband, Donald, in Vancouver.

She was South African by birth but her early years were not without complication.

As a young child she became ill with rheumatic fever and her condition was so severe that her father, a clergyman, performed the last rites.

Of course, Sue recovered and travelled several times between South Africa and the UK by ship, experiencing a mutiny on one journey.

The reason for the trips to the UK was that her father worked for the Mission to Seafarers and qualified for extended breaks every few years.

Canada years

In 1954, her father took up a position in Vancouver where Sue was educated. She progressed to secretarial college and then took up a post with Odeon Theatres.

It was at  a Halloween party at a church in the city that she met her future husband, Donald. He came from Carnoustie and was a mariner on the Royal Mail ship, Paraguay.

When he returned to sea, the pair corresponded and met up again in London where Sue was living after a period of travelling.

Secretary to stars

During her time in London, Sue worked as a secretary at a theatrical agency where her boss was Robin Fox, father of actors James and Edward Fox.

Her work brought her into contact with many of the stars of the day including Diana Dors, Arthur Askey but her particular favourite was Robert Morley who often played a pompous gentleman in films.

Sue and Donald got engaged in London and then sailed to Canada to marry. Not long after they moved to Carnoustie where a long association with church and community began.

Sue helped run the Girl Guides and a playgroup at Holyrood Church and together with her friend, Kirsty McDonald, ran a catering company for a number of years.

During her years on Carnoustie Community Council, Sue was a strong voice for the town, holding the local authority to account on matters as varied as sewage, seaweed accumulations and dead seals on the beach.

Pictured in Carnoustie ahead of Keep Scotland Beautiful judging are (from left) Ed Oswald, Sue McMahon, Ross Smyth, Sarah Paton and Kirsty McDonald.

The couple had two sons, Malcolm and Graham, who were both educated at Carnoustie High School. Malcolm studied physics at Edinburgh University where he is now a professor in the subject, and Graham had a long career  in banking management.

Sue, who was predeceased by Donald, took ill on a trip to the Canadian Rockies some years ago and subsequently underwent heart procedures.

For many years the family lived at Seabrae, a property Donald had bought for his mother from his earnings at sea as a young man.

In recent years, Sue had been living at Brookfield care home, Carnoustie, until her recent illness.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
2
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
3
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
4
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
2
5
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
6
6
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
7
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
8
Oliami owner Nadia Alexander alongside the Holland Cooper collection in the new High Street premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Oliami: First look at luxury fashion chain’s new Perthshire store
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during ‘terrifying’ tantrum

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf breaking Ramadan fast with his family at Bute House.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Humza Yousaf as first minister represents winds of change within political landscape
(Left to right) Ukrainian Sermiy Onushcmak gets dental health advice from Jessica Mannion and Ruby Soldan, Queens Hotel, Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian refugees receive free dental health advice from Dundee students
Murray hopes to have Matthews back in preseason. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out…
Spring covid booster vaccines will be rolled out this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside begin roll out of spring Covid booster jobs
Anti-oil protesters brought FMQs to a halt. Image: PA.
Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end…
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Full list of businesses set to take part in 'Think Thursday' Dundee city centre…
Ochilview Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee's potential title-decider against Queen's Park to be held at Ochilview
Flynn Duffy is eyeing a tittle at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets…
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
The size ofFife school dinner portions will be reviewed.
Urgent review of Fife school dinner portions amid pupils' complaints

Editor's Picks

Most Commented