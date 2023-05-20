Books: Angus author David O’Donnell on his thrilling debut The Berlin Gambit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Books: Angus author David O’Donnell on his thrilling debut The Berlin Gambit

Can apolitical police investigator Rolf Schneider survive the machinations of an encounter with the Nazi top brass?

Author David O'Donnell is pictured sitting on a white armchair with a black Labrador dog. David is wearing a navy suit and red top and there are well-stocked bookshelves in the background.
David O'Donnell, author, The Berlin Gambit. Image: Birlinn Ltd
By Nora McElhone

Coatbridge born and bred, David O’Donnell found reading a vital outlet when he was growing up. Now the former solicitor and academic is chief executive of the Legal Defence Union has transformed that life-long love of books into a novel of his own.

Fresh from the publication of The Berlin Gambit, Angus-based writer David O’Donnell gives the impression that he still can’t quite believe his luck in securing a publishing deal for his debut novel.

Reading and the nuance of language have always been at the heart of his life and career, from the fond memories of borrowing his, “four permitted books from Coatbridge Public Library,” to his legal career. “I suppose the skill of a lawyer is writing,” he points out, “and I’m hoping that the way The Berlin Gambit is written will engage the readers.”

Legal beginnings

“I was lucky enough to get enough Highers to study law,” says David, who was the first person in his family to go to university. “My family weren’t academic in any way, but equally they were a very loving and supportive family.”

Looking back, he says that reading and trips to the library were: “probably vital to me as a child. My parents didn’t have enough money, certainly, to buy me four books a week.” He recalls discovering Enid Blyton, and then devouring natural history books, “there wasn’t a lot of natural history in Coatbridge, so I guess that was my escape,” he laughs.

Later, it was the world of JRR Tolkien that had him reading into the wee small hours.

“Probably the most influential author was Alistair MacLean (author of thrillers and adventure stories such as Where Eagles Dare and Ice Station Zebra) I thought he was wonderful – I would take his books home and I was up to probably two or three in the morning!”

The image shows the cover of The Berlin Gambit by David O'Donnell. The cover has a blue background with an image of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in silhouette and searchlights crossing the image.
The Berlin Gambit is David O’Donnell’s debut novel. Image: Birlinn Ltd.

For his own debut, David has chosen to delve into the fascinating and horrifying era of Germany’s Third Reich. Based around real historical events including the assassination of high-ranking Nazi Reinhard Heydrich in 1942, The Berlin Gambit follows the story of ordinary German police investigator Rolf Schneider as he is tasked with investigating Heydrich’s death and finding some important secret papers.

The author says that although he has never visited Berlin, “I have been to Germany a number of times and it fascinated me. I have spent many years reading about the Nazis’ rise to power and trying to understand how that could have happened.

“Then there was also the story about secret files that Heydrich held on senior members of the Nazi Party – that was the starting point for the novel.”

When fact meets fiction

With historical fact acting as the bedrock for the story, David then introduced the fictional character of Rolf Schneider. “He could be any non-political German living in the Third Reich,” he explains, adding that he represents, “people who turned a blind eye, who just got on with their jobs, thinking ‘it’s nothing to do with me’.”

Schneider’s investigation takes him on a journey across Europe and into a tangled web of corruption and secrecy within the Reich. He can no longer escape asking himself searching questions about what is going on in the world around him.

Buoyed by the fact that The Berlin Gambit was accepted by the Polygon imprint of Edinburgh-based Birlinn, the first publishing house he approached, David has certainly taken to writing like a duck to water. “I’ve got more than the bug, I’ve got a draft sequel all ready!” He laughs. “It follows on from The Berlin Gambit but is quite different and I introduce new characters.”

The Berlin Gambit by David O’Donnell, £9.99, Polygon is available now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]