Crippling costs force shock closure of Forfar S-Mart social supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Crippling costs force shock closure of Forfar S-Mart social supermarket

S-Mart social supermarket won a royal seal of approval when the Earl and Countess of Forfar visited it in 2021.

By Graham Brown
The Earl and Countess of Forfar were impressed by the work of S-Mart social supermarket. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
The Earl and Countess of Forfar were impressed by the work of S-Mart social supermarket. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Rocketing energy costs and funding pressures have forced the sudden closure of a pioneering Angus social supermarket.

S-Mart on West High Street in Forfar provided 35,000 meals for locals during the Covid-19.

But the success story continued beyond the pandemic.

It offered discounted food to customers, but also branched into clothing and set up a cafe.

S-Mart social supermarket Forfar
S-Mart social supermarket in Forfar has closed unexpectedly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The community project saved thousands of tonnes of food from going to landfill.

A notice on the door of the closed shop said: “We hugely appreciate everyone who has supported our organisation over the past three years, and rally hope to return in the future.”

Royal visit

Pauline Lockhart and Carol Malone co-founded the community initiative, which also built strong links with local schools.

In 2021, the Earl and Countess of Forfar visited the premises to hail its work.

S-Mart Forfar Royal visit
The Earl and Countess of Forfar with S-Mart founders Pauline Lockhart and Caroil Malone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

But S-Mart revealed crippling energy costs and a lack of funds had forced the painful decision to shut.

“Due to the wholly unmanageable energy price hikes, food cost rises and all other cost increases we’re experiencing, we have had to make the difficult decision to close the Hub for the time being,” it said.

“This means the laying off of 11 dedicated members of staff.

“Forfar High School pupils will no longer be able to come down and have access to work experience with us.

“Our volunteers will no longer have our caring and supportive premises to build their confidence through volunteering.

“The community will no longer have access to hugely discounted shopping in S-Mart or be able to come out and enjoy the warm space, community camaraderie and low prices of the Little Green Cafe.

S-Mart social supermarket Forfar
S-Mart offered discounted food to customers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Local creatives and artists will no longer be able to display and sell their goods in our cafe.

“Community health and wellbeing groups, photography, arts and crafts and local women’s groups will no longer have a local space to meet and support each other.

“The list of services and support the Hub has provided over the past three years goes on and on.

“But unfortunately without financial support from the powers that be, we will no longer be able to support the community with any of it.

“We’ve provided thousands of meals, saved people hundreds of pounds, saved hundreds of tons of food from going to landfill and provided thousands of free groceries to people in need.”

 

Conversation