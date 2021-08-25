Wednesday court round-up — Bottle threat and mattress fire

The heat may be getting to people…

Bottle death threat

A thug who turned up at his ex partner’s home, smashed a bottle and threatened to kill her, has been jailed.

Paul Boyack, 24, assaulted his former partner at two addresses in Dundee on August 23, 2020.

At Westcroft Road and Longcroft Road, he repeatedly punched her in the face, pursued her, seized her by the clothing and repeatedly raised his fist as to strike her.

She was left with “severe” injuries.

The same day, he arrived at her home uninvited, shouting and repeatedly banging on her front door, demanding to be let in.

Boyack smashed a bottle in the garden and in the living room, before threatening the woman with violence and to kill her.

Boyack also admitted having a blade without reasonable excuse and acting in an abusive manner towards police who apprehended him.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, defence agent explained Boyack had been convicted of domestic abuse before but “we’ve seen nothing like the level of this matter”.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael noted Boyack, who appeared by videolink from Perth Prison, had been handed community payback orders in the past.

The sheriff said that a 25-month prison sentence would “properly express society’s disapproval”.

He was also issued with a non-harassment order.

5x limit drink driver

A Perth drink driver who was caught five times over the limit has been handed unpaid work.

Stewart Galbraith, of McDonald Court, was caught with 110 micrograms of alcohol in his system when officers pulled over his white Vauxhall.

The 54-year-old was stopped on Dundee’s Riverside Avenue at the junction with Main Street, Invergowrie.

Galbraith was banned from holding a licence for 16 months and ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work in the next year.

Mattress fire

A man who torched a wheelie bin and a mattress outside a Markinch flat has been spared more prison time.

Alisdair Muldoon admitted culpably and recklessly starting a fire at Croft Crescent in Markinch on August 8, 2020.

Muldoon, 22, a prisoner at HMP Perth, set the fire outside the four-flat block, then threw an accelerant over the blaze.

Muldoon admitted to exposing the members of the public to a risk of harm.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, his solicitor Peter Robertson said: “He is a young man. He has an unenviable record.

“This could be seen in one view as a blip moving forward.”

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony placed Muldoon under supervision for two years and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

He is scheduled to be released from custody on September 9.

Hit mother-in-law with pipe

A tourist from West Lothian narrowly dodged prison after admitting assaulting his wife, daughter, brother-in-law and mother-in-law at Moness Country Club, Aberfeldy. David Mitchell was given an unpaid work order.

Assaulted sister

Forfar man, Stevan Hogg spat in his sister’s face, poured beer over her and kicked a door at her.

Hogg was handed a high tariff structured deferred sentence and released on bail.

Police sent to arrest the 29-year-old on Dundee Road, Forfar, were subjected to abuse by Hogg, who repeatedly kicked the inside of a police van.

At a previous court appearance, prosecutor Lora Apostolova said Hogg became volatile after drinking alcohol throughout the day.

She told the court: “The accused’s sister came home to try and calm the situation.

“She went into the bedroom with her dog and the accused followed her, kicked the bedroom door open and struck the dog.

“She shouted at him and the accused then spat in her face and threw the contents of a beer bottle over her, soaking her face, hair and clothing.”

Hogg remained abusive all the way from Forfar to police headquarters in Dundee.

Hogg, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted spitting on his sister’s face and throwing a bottle of beer over her before acting abusively towards police on June 8.

His defence solicitor explained that alcohol is the root of his problems.

She said: “When he’s not drinking alcohol, he’s a polite, well-mannered young man.”

Serial rapist

A rape fiend who attacked women in Perthshire and Dundee has been jailed for six years. Jake Hawkins, from Almondbank, near Perth was found guilty of six rapes and other sexual offences.

