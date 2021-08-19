Thursday court round-up — Sextortion and sick assault

A bumper Thursday court round-up.

‘Sextortion’ charges

A 21-year-old man tried to extort indecent images from young girls after threatening to distribute “doctored” pictures of them, prosecutors in Dundee say.

A girl in the US state of Virginia is said to be among those targeted by Matthew Watt from his home in Rowanbank Gardens, Broughty Ferry.

He also faces a separate charge of being found with indecent images of children.

Watt is accused of committing the offences between September 2019 and May last year.

It is alleged that between September 1 and November 7 2019, the first girl was coerced into posing for sexually explicit images and videos and sent sexual messages by Watt.

He allegedly threatened to disclose private information to her father and extorted further indecent images.

On October 2 2019, Watt allegedly placed a second girl in a state of fear or alarm by stating he would share doctored images of her unless she sent indecent images of herself in an attempt to extort her.

Watt is said to have coerced the same girl into sending sexual messages, sent her an explicit picture, repeatedly asking her to expose herself and offered her money, between October 2, 2019 and April 13 last year.

Between February 1 and March 31 last year, Watt allegedly threatened to share doctored images of the girl in the US and communicated indecently with her.

A final charge states he took, permitted to be taken or made indecent images of children on various occasions between July 27, 2019 and May 1, 2020.

Watt was not present at Dundee Sheriff Court and a further date was fixed.

Death crash tragedy

Logan Russell has admitted causing the deaths of Fife teenagers Ethan King and Connor Aird by careless driving while more than twice the legal alcohol limit. The trio were leaving a party near Kirkcaldy with a third passenger when Russell crashed. He will be sentenced in September. Read the full story here.

Child images

A Fife man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after admitting a charge relating to child abuse images.

Peter Batten, of Anderson Street, Dysart, admitted that between May 2 2017 and October 16 2019, he took, or permitted to be taken or made, indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children at his home address.

The 51-year-old pled guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

His lawyer, Scott McKenzie, said none of Batten’s previous convictions were analogous.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentence until September 16.

Knocked out child’s tooth

A Perth woman who knocked out a child’s tooth when she threw a mobile phone at his face has been placed on supervision for a year.

Leanne Coulhoun admitted attacking two children at her home in Darnhall Drive.

She assaulted an eight-year-old boy on March 15 by slapping him three times on the body, in a row over an iPad.

The 36-year-old also admitted assaulting a 13-year-old boy by striking him on the head with a phone the following day.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the boy was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary, where Calhoun initially told doctors another child had caused the injury.

Fiscal Depute David Currie said the youngster lost a front tooth and had a lacerated lip.

Paedophile sting

Connor Webster from Lumphinnans in Fife admitted sending indecent messages to who he thought were two 13-year-old girl’s, who were actually women belonging to a paedophile hunter group. The 23-year-old was given unpaid work and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Sickening assault

A Dysart man who punched a resident in the street has been ordered to pay him £500.

David Lyon, 38, and his friends had woken up a people in Cook Street by “shouting and yelling” at around 1.45am on July 30, 2020.

One of the group was sick in front of a 74-year-old’s garden so the elderly resident got up to clean the mess.

As he did, the group began shouting, yelling and laughing at him, attracting the attention of another neighbour, Keisen Main.

Others in the group attacked Mr Main and the accused, still shouting, punched Mr Main’s head.

Mr Main was left with two black eyes, a bleeding nose and several lumps on his head.

When police arrested Lyon, of Dysart High Street, he told them he “would f***ing hunt them down.”

His defence solicitor Martin McGuire said: “He had consumed alcohol. He accepts he consumed to excess.”

Lyon admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and assaulting Mr Main.

As well as the compensation order, he was told to complete 75 hours of unpaid work.

Multi assault petition

A man was allegedly left injured and disfigured after being attacked with a knife at a Dundee multi.

Prosecutors allege that Darren Binnie, 35, was responsible for assaulting Ryan Guminski at Ancrum Court on August 17.

Binnie, of Ancrum Court, is accused of striking Mr Guminski on the head with a knife to his injury and disfigurement.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Binnie made no plea in connection with the single allegation on petition.

He was released on bail after the case was continued for further examination.

