News / Courts Drink-driver admits causing deaths of Fife teenagers Ethan King and Connor Aird By Dave Finlay August 19 2021, 11.55am Updated: August 19 2021, 1.19pm Ethan King (left) and Connor Aird were killed in the crash caused by Russell. A Fife drink-driver caused the deaths of two teenage friends in a crash after he lost control of his car when he drove off from a party. Logan Russell was 17 when his Vauxhall Corsa left the road and collided with a tree, leaving three passengers in the vehicle unconscious. Russell managed to get out of the car and told witnesses: "Help my friends.