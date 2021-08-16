Monday court round-up — Ninewells bomb and ‘not ladylike’

An accused in Dundee branded “not ladylike”? How frightful.

Not ‘ladylike’

A neighbour from hell repeatedly barged into the flat next door before grabbing it’s occupant by his neck chain.

Drunken Denise Kwiatkowski crossed the hallway at the block of flats in Caithness Place, Kirkcaldy and entered the property.

Inside, Christopher Smith was spending the afternoon of June 21 playing video games.

He repeatedly told 48-year-old Kwiatkowski to leave and shut her out but she kept re-entering the property.

Mr Smith also shouted across the hall to ask Kwiatkowski’s partner to take her back into her home.

After being continually pestered, Mr Smith began filming Kwiatkowski before she reached for his phone and neck chain.

Her defence solicitor David Bell explained while the neighbours’ regular disputes had never been broached with police before, they had been with Fife Council.

He said: “She had had a drink for the first time in quite some time.”

Sheriff Richard MacFarlane imposed a structured deferred sentence.

The sheriff said: “The events are certainly not ladylike.”

“It shows a certain amount of concerted effort.”

Serial rapist jailed

Serial rapist Michael Waribo from Dundee has been jailed for 11 years. The 49-year-old made up a series of bizarre lies to cover for his campaign of terror. After sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh, one of his victims said: “He got what he deserved.”

Ninewells bomb claim

A man allegedly claimed there was a bomb at Ninewells Hospital.

John Clenaghan, 32, allegedly refused to provide officers with his name and details after being suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol on August 14.

It is alleged Clenaghan refused to provide his details and identity of the driver of his car at Fallaws of Arbirlot, Arbroath, following an accident.

Clenaghan, of Elgin Gardens, Dundee, allegedly failed to co-operate with a preliminary breath test following after officers suspected he was driving the vehicle.

On August 15, Clenaghan is said to have failed to provide police with two specimens of breath at the force’s West Bell Street headquarters.

Clenaghan denies repeatedly shouting there was a bomb on the premises at the accident and emergency department of Ninewells Hospital.

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday and pled not guilty to all charges.

Sheriff George Way released Clenaghan on bail after fixing a trial for February.

Guilty after trial

Gary Hempseed, from Kirkcaldy, was found guilty after a four-day trial of sexually assaulting three young girls. The 57-year-old former lorry driver was remanded pending sentence after a jury returned seven guilty verdicts on the nine charges he faced, including sexually assaulting girls aged between 13 and 16.

Bricks

A 44-year-old man is facing claims he threw bricks from a first-floor window in Dundee.

Emilio Places-Rey is charged with “culpably and recklessly” committing the offence from a flat on Perth Road, where he resides, on January 28 last year.

Places-Rey was not present when the case against him called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Theo Finlay made a motion for the case to be continued without plea to obtain his client’s instructions.

The case was continued until September by Sheriff George Way.

In case you missed it…

Friday round-up – Badger blocking and lead thefts

Thursday round-up — Home invasion and children ban

Wednesday round-up — Brandished manicure scissors

Tuesday round-up — ‘Motionless’ and ‘comatose’